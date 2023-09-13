Allison Craft

Former Heritage High cross country standout and Truett McConnell University runner Allison Craft was named as the Appalachian Athletic Conference Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week on Monday.

Craft, a junior with the Lady Bears, was honored following her performance at the GMC Brickyard Invitational, hosted by Georgia Military College, on Sept. 9.

