Ringgold's Jevon Coney will get to play football in college, but by putting his signature on his letter of intent this past Wednesday, he'll also get an educational opportunity that very few high school students anywhere in country are able to obtain.
Tufts University in Medford, Mass., just a stone's throw away from Harvard University and the city of Boston, will be Coney's destination later this year. The prestigious private school admits only about 15 percent of its applicants each fall.
"I didn't even know where it was at first," he laughed about being contacted by the school's football program. "It's a great academic school, one of the top 30 in the country, and that's mainly why I picked it, but they also have a great athletic department.
"(Signing Day) means a lot. You dream of this as a child and it's just great to be here."
The website EducationCorner.com tabbed Tufts as the 17th-best four-year college or university in the nation in its 2022 rankings. Forbes ranked them 25th in 2019 and other rankings by other groups have the school in the top five or top ten for different programs and degrees.
Tufts alumni include seven Nobel laureates, seven Pulitzer Prize winners, heads of state, five state governors, two U.S. Senators, four Emmy Award winners and three Academy Award winners, among other scholars.
Athletically, the Jumbos - named for their elephant mascot - is ranked by ncsasports.org as the seventh-best athletic program in all of NCAA Division III. Tufts competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference and their football team went 4-5 last year, ending its season on a four-game winning streak.
Coney hopes to be able to help them improve on record soon.
"My skills," he replied when asked what he would bring to the Tufts program. "I've only been playing cornerback for about a year, but I think I can bring it to the table."
Blessed with speed and great size for a defensive back (6-2, 190), Coney, who is also a member of Ringgold's track and field team, has all the potential in the world, according to Tigers' head coach Robert Akins.
"He kind of resisted playing defense for the first three years," Akins chuckled. "Then all of a sudden, he decided he wanted to play some cornerback and he's really got great technique. He's really long and a lot of people were after him just because of his height and his wingspan."
Coney, who also played wideout with the Tigers, had 26 tackles and two interceptions in 2021, helping the Blue-and-White to a 10-2 record and a run to the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs. He was voted as an honorable mention pick at defensive back by the Region 6-AAA coaches.
"He's also very intelligent and, at a place like Tufts, you've got to do a lot of studying," Akins added. "That's an elite university as far as academics go, but he'll do a great job for them. He'll learn a lot and he'll be in a situation where he can make an impact, and I think he'll make an impact on the world one day because he's driven that way, not just athletically, but academically, intellectually and socially. I'm really proud he's going to Tufts."
Coney is considering biology or some sort of science as a major.