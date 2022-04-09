Ringgold is a high school with a sterling reputation for its extracurricular activities.
Its sports teams are highly competitive in region play across the board, while enjoying a great deal of success at the state level, and the Marching Tiger Band has established itself over the years as one of the top award-winning bands in the entire Southeast.
And not to be outdone is Ringgold High School Performing Arts.
The school's top-notch theater department has dazzled and delighted audiences for a number of years with its performances and several of its members have shined bright at region and state literary meets, earning multiple championships.
Three seniors, who have been instrumental in the program's success over the past four years, made their college plans official on Tuesday, March 29 as Iley Barnes (Berry College), Aubrey Helton (LaGrange College) and Eli Talley (Savannah College of Art and Design) took part in a signing ceremony at the school.
"I'll be attending Berry College for its amazing music program," Barnes said. "I believe there is no better place for me to further my abilities. I plan to major in music education. Then, after college, (I want to) sing professionally and also be a vocal coach/music teacher."
Barnes said she also planned to be involved in a lot of community service projects while in Rome to "strengthen the Berry bubble".
While at Ringgold, Barnes was part of the state One-Act Play champions in 2019 and was an All-Star Cast winner in 2020, 2021 and 2022. She was a member of the state champion literary meet team in 2021 and 2022, part of the girls' trio state champions in 2021, and was the girls' solo champion in 2022.
In addition, Barnes was a Governor's Honors Program district winner in 2019, earned a Shuler Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in 2021, was an All-State theater representative in 2022, and was an ArtsBridge Foundation "Smiley for Kylie" theater scholarship winner this year.
Helton said she was heading a few hours south to LaGrange "because of its amazing theater program and the outstanding success of its alumni."
As a freshman, Helton served as Vice-President for Ringgold High School Performing Arts and was later presented the "Overcomer of the Year" award. She was also inducted into Troupe 8715, which makes up the Theater Honor Society at RHS. It was the first International Thespian Society (ITS) troupe at a school in Catoosa County.
Helton went on to win first place in the region and at state for literary monologue in 2021 and 2022.
"My goal is to one day become a Broadway performer," she added. "I couldn't imagine my life without theater and, for me, that next step is Broadway."
As for Talley, his sights are also set on the bright lights of the Big Apple.
"My goal is to be on Broadway, then in movies and television," he stated. "I'll be attending SCAD for their stellar performing arts program and (for) the extremely collaborative experiences they offer."
The senior complied an impressive resume during his four-year run as a Tiger.
He took home the region One-Act Best Actor award in 2018 and 2021, and was the state One-Act Best Actor winner in 2019. He was also a Shuler Award Best Leading Actor nominee in 2021 and 2022, while earning honorable mention for the award in 2018.
Talley was a state literary meet champion in comedic dialogue in 2021 and the region literary meet champion in dramatic dialogue in 2022. He was part of the state literary meet champions in boys' quartet in 2021 and 2022, and captured the boys' solo championship at the region literary meet in 2022.