More than 40 years after he began his softball coaching career, Chip Liner is set to receive a huge statewide honor.
Liner will be one of the two newest members of the Georgia Dugout Club’s Softball Hall of Fame when the new class is enshrined later this year.
“I’ve been very honored to get any award or recognition I’ve ever gotten, especially to be voted on by the softball coaches themselves,” Liner said. “A lot of them that are in (the GDC Hall of Fame) know me and coached against me and I have a good relationship with them. It’s just an honor to be in that group because I think so much of a lot of them and what they did with their programs.”
The Georgia Dugout Club is the largest softball and baseball coaches association in the state. It currently has between 1,500-2,000 members, mostly made up of head coaches and assistant coaches from high schools all over the state, though college coaches are also among its members.
Matt East, an official with the softball portion of the club, said that Liner was nominated by Debbie Ball, who coached for many years at Shaw and Brookstone High Schools. Ball was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.
“She talked about (Liner’s) longevity in the sport and his impact, not only on the slowpitch side of things, but with the transition over to fastpitch, along with his impact in the LFO community, in the classroom and just with LFO Athletics in general,” East explained. “She said that he lived and breathed softball and that not only did he have a great impact, but he had great success on the softball field as well.”
“It would be easy to put the people who had the most wins in the Hall of Fame, but that doesn’t always mean you made the biggest impact on softball across the state,” East continued. “We looked at his qualifications and, knowing Coach Ball like we do and her knowing him as well as she does, we thought it would be a no-brainer to include him.”
Liner said he was surprised to get the call from East, adding that he almost didn’t even answer the phone the day he got the news.
“I was outside working when the phone rang,” he began. “I looked at it and it was a number that I didn’t know. Most of the time, I don’t answer a phone call from a number I don’t know, but for some reason I answered it this time.
“(East) told me who he was and that he had been talking to a lot of softball coaches that knew me and wanted to know if I would accept the nomination to be in the Hall of Fame. I said I sure would. To be in the Georgia Dugout Club Softball Hall of Fame is a real honor and I feel very privileged to be a part of that group.
“(Getting the call) brought back many memories that I’ve had in fastpitch softball. That’s been the favorite sport that I’ve ever coached. There’s just so many good things about fastpitch softball that I wasn’t even aware of before I learned the game.”
Liner, who also received the Jerry Jones Legacy Builder Award at LFO’s Feather Awards in late May, taught and coached at LFO from 1974-2004. Over the years, Liner coached baseball and both boys’ and girls’ basketball with success, but it would be softball where he made his biggest mark.
He began the slowpitch softball program at the school in 1981 and routinely had his Lady Warriors challenging for subregion and region titles for nearly 15 years.
However, the mid-1990’s starting seeing a shift in the state of Georgia as schools began making the move to the fastpitch game, fueled by more travel teams, more college scholarship opportunities and the debut of softball as an Olympic sport during the 1996 Games in Atlanta.
The first fastpitch team at LFO took the field in 1995 with Liner at the helm. In the nine seasons he coached the sport, the Lady Warriors never lost a home game, reeling off 51 consecutive victories on the field that now bears his name.
LFO won a total of eight fastpitch region titles, made the state tournament eight times and was state runner-up in 1998. Liner himself was named the region Coach of the Year all eight times and finished his fastpitch run at LFO with a career record of 233-70.
Liner said that among the many people he wanted to thank were three in particular that he gave special credit to for getting him into the sport and for helping LFO make the transition to fastpitch so successfully — Steve Chattin, the late Stump Martin and the late Jerry Jones.
“Stump had the vision a couple of years before it even happened,” Liner began. “Fastpitch softball was going to be played in the 1996 Olympics and some of the teams in the Gwinnett area had gone to fast pitch in the fall of 1994. Stump had that vision (of LFO going to fastpitch) and presented it to me and Coach Jones (LFO’s Athletic Director at the time) and Jerry was on board from Day 1. We didn’t have to do a lot of selling it to him. He believed in it too.”
However, Liner said things really got rolling once he met Chattin in the fall of 1994.
“Stump introduced me to Steve at a fastpitch clinic at the LFO baseball field house that (Stump) had put together,” he recalled. “Steve was running the clinic and we already knew by then that we were going to go to fastpitch. Steve had been coaching the 18-under Falcons with Clifford Kirk, but by then, Steve had his own team.
“I told Steve that I wanted to come to some of his practices and he said ‘oh, you can’t learn much by just observing, you’ve got to get involved in it.’ The next day I went to the clinic and Steve brought me all this Falcon gear, gave it to me and told me I was going to be his assistant coach. Probably to this day — and it was 100 percent back then — but 90-95 percent of what I know about fastpitch softball, I learned from Steve.
“He was such a good coach and teacher of the game and Stump introducing me to him really put the wheels in motion, and back then, Stump was coaching a lot of the girls that played on that 1995 team back in the summer of 1993 and 1994.
“By the time that first season rolled around, they (girls) knew the game and that really helped us. We had to go to Atlanta a lot and play against girls that could really play, but that gave us a huge jump.”
Liner said he also had to thank all the players that wore the Red-and-White that helped turn LFO into a regional and state power.
“They made it look like I knew what I was doing,” he chuckled, “but I always had really good players and really good pitchers. You can have eight great defensive players, but you have to have that one in the circle or you’re going to be in trouble and we always had good pitching.”
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., preceded by the Hall of Fame breakfast. Both events will be held at the Renaissance Waverly Atlanta hotel at the Cobb Galleria. There is no admission charge for the induction ceremony.
Liner said he’s still in contact with several of the coaches he used to coach against and that he was excited and looking forward to the ceremony.
“I’m going to be able to see a lot of old friends and I’m just honored. I always felt like we did a good job (at LFO), but just to be recognized for something that our program did was nice.”
Liner will be inducted along with current Cherokee High School softball coach Tonya Carlisle, who played at Columbus High School in later at Kennesaw State University.