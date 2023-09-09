The first competition cheerleading event of the season took place in south Walker County on Saturday as LaFayette played host to the Rambler Cheer Invitational.

Trion took the Class A title and Rockmart won in Class 2A, while Gordon Lee was the champion of Class 3A. Heritage picked up the win in Class 4A and Dalton took the Class 5A title.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

