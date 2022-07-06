Ridgeland senior cheerleader Lori Smith has been named one of the finalists for the GCCA Cheerleader of the Year Award and the GCCA All-State Team in Classes 1A-4A, which will be determined on Aug. 6. It marks the third year in a row that the squad has had a senior make the cut for the Top 30.
For the third consecutive year, the Ridgeland Panthers have had a competition cheerleader make the Top 30 for the Georgia Cheerleader Coaches’ Association (GCCA) All-State Team for Classes 1A-4A and the Cheerleader of the Year Scholarship Award.
Senior Lori Smith is following on the heels of former Ridgeland standouts Michelle Thomason and Kaitlyn Boller, who made the cut as seniors in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Smith called getting the news "an honor".
"I'm super excited," she said. "I've worked hard for it, so I'm really excited. It was a long process. I had to fill out a bunch of paperwork, write an essay, and had to have two community references, along with maintaining a 3.5 GPA."
Each year, some 200 cheerleaders from around the state are nominated by their coaches to compete for the award. The nominees are judged on things such as academics, community service, honors and other athletics.
Ridgeland head coach Abby Bates, whose team won the GCCA Team of the Year Award last season after being named a finalist the year before, said she was excited for Smith, calling her "a great senior".
"For us, we're always striving to be better and better and with these girls being recognized, it's an honor for them," she explained. "It shows how hard they've worked and how much time and effort they've put into building this program to be as successful as it is right now.
"Lori was part of the Team of the Year last year and now she's one of the Top 30, so it just goes to show how hard she's worked. And being rewarded her senior year, we're really proud of her. It's not just about being a cheerleader on Friday nights, it's about being a great human being."
Up next for Smith and the other finalists will be performing in front of the judges on Aug. 6.
"I have to create a routine and just practice it, practice it and practice it before I compete," she added.
Bates said that Smith is adding to Ridgeland's ever-growing cheerleading tradition and giving her younger teammates - along with others that might not even be in high school yet - something to work towards down the road.
"I already know we have (younger) girls that are interested in trying out to make the Top 30 for Cheerleader of the Year," Bates continued. "They strive, they want to work and they want to have that recognition as well."
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.