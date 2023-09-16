Ridgeland Cheer Grand Champions

The Ridgeland competition cheerleading squad won its first-ever Grand Championship on Saturday, finishing with the top overall score among all high school teams at the Ringgold Cheer Classic.

 Official Ridgeland High School

Ringgold played host to cheer squads from all over northwest Georgia for the Ringgold Cheer Classic on Saturday and fans were witness to a little history.

For the first time in their program's history, the Ridgeland High competition squad had the highest point total and were named Grand Champions of the high school division.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

