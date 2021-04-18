Attending Shorter University is something of a family tradition for LFO senior Juleigha Boynton, so when it came time for her to choose a college destination, there was really only one option.
However, Boynton was also wanting to continue to be a cheerleader once high school was over, and again, there was only one option.
Boynton's nearly lifelong dream became a reality this past Friday when she signed on to join the Hawks' tradition-rich squad in front of family and friends at the high school.
"(This day) really means everything to me," Boynton said. "I've always wanted to cheer and I've looked forward to cheering in college my whole life. Shorter was really my only pick (of colleges). I've had a lot of family (go) there and I've just always been down there and I really like the campus."
However, becoming a college cheerleader, especially at a program as successful as Shorter's, doesn't just happen. It takes talent and the right attitude and mindset and Shorter's new coaches said Boynton checked all the boxes.
"We were able to observe her skills versus other kids' (skills) at a clinic that we did (at Shorter) a couple of months ago," said Coach Jason Stockton. "She has the talent and she comes from a great cheer program, so knowing that it was a dream for her, it was a logical fit for us."
"Shorter is a very good school and I think it's special in the way that it has a very neat atmosphere," explained Coach Arika Culp. "We try to build that culture with our teams. The leadership, the way things come together, and the way they all encourage each other, it just brings a whole different dynamic to the Shorter cheerleading program, and I think Juleigha definitely brings all of that to the table too."
"The cheer program is really good (at Shorter)," Boynton added. "I like how everyone is so friendly and everything. I love the coaches and I've worked with Arika a lot. I've gotten to meet a lot of the team (already) and another one of my teammates at Hot Shots (in Fort Oglethorpe) is also signing with them, so I'm also looking forward to cheer with her."
First-year LFO head cheer coach Becky Adcox said her senior epitomizes what it takes and what it means to be a cheerleader.
"She's a very dedicated and high-spirited cheerleader," Adcox began. "And when I mean dedicated, I mean she was at every practice, every event, every function and every game. She was always there to give 100 percent. She never left early and she was just there to cheer all the time. She loves cheering and it really shows. She has a really good attitude about it."
Adcox added that Boynton has what it takes to be a top-flight cheerleader in college.
"As far as her cheer skills go, she's extremely sharp and her tumbling is phenomenal, along with her dedication to the sport," she continued. "She truly loves it. She has her off days just like any athlete does, but she truly loves to cheer and she truly lives to cheer."
Boynton said that she is "pretty set" on studying to become an ultrasound or an x-ray technician.