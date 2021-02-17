Four local squads took their turns on the mat at the GHSA State Cheerleading Championships at the Macon Coliseum on Tuesday.
Heritage and Ridgeland competed in the Class AAAA finals, which was part of the day's opening session, along with the Class AAAAAAA finals.
The Generals would secure a fifth-place state finish with 79 points, just one point in back of North Oconee. West Laurens won its first-ever state cheerleading title with 96 points, edging out Jefferson (95) and Central-Carroll (94) for the top spot in the classification.
Ridgeland, making its first-ever appearance in the state finals, placed 10th overall. Their score was unknown as of press time.
The afternoon session saw teams in Class AAA take the mat and Ringgold would get an 83 from the judges to place fifth in the classification, one point behind Rockmart. Mary Persons won the state championship with 99 points. The Bulldogs got past Pierce County (98.5) and Dawson County (95.5) for the win.
LFO finished 15th in the state in the classification. The Warriors' score was unknown as of press time.
South Forsyth denied Lambert a third-straight state title in Class AAAAAAA, 105-104, while the other state champions included Carrollton (103.5) in Class AAAAAA, McIntosh (102) in Class AAAAA, Dodge County (88.5) in Class AA, Mt. Paran Christian (93.5) in Class A Private and Gordon Lee (100.5) in Class A Public.
Mill Creek took the Co-Ed title after the tightest finish in state history. The Hawks, along with Forsyth Central and Northgate, all finished with 100.5 points, while Milton (100) was a half-point away from making it a four-way tie. Mill Creek earned 45.5 points in the tiebreaker, followed by Forsyth Central (45) and Northgate (44), giving the Hawks the title.