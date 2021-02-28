The Heritage Generals placed third in the 2021 GHSA Game Day State Cheerleading Championships this past Saturday.
Morgan County won the Class 3A-4A division for the third straight year, while Mary Persons was runner-up for the second time in a row. Sonoraville and Hardaway rounded out the top five in the division.
North Gwinnett was crowned champions of Class 7A, followed by West Forsyth, Hillgrove, Marietta and Lambert. Lee County won the Class 5A-6A division ahead of South Effingham, Lanier, Wayne County and Calhoun.
Then in Class 1A-2A, Haralson County took the top spot, followed by Trion, Hebron Christian Academy, Jeff Davis and Dade County.
The third annual event was held at the indoor football facility at Carrollton High School.
All-Region team announced
Region 6-AAA unveiled its All-Region Competition Cheerleading Team for the 2021 season and several athletes from our area were selected.
Those included Jayna Carver and LaShana Palmer from LFO, Hannah Corvin and Daytona Ware from Ringgold and Sydney Parker and Carly Smith from LaFayette.
The rest of the glitter squad featured Rylee Brock and Emily Sanford (North Murray), Lynsey Carter and Gracie Tan (Rockmart), Olivia Eaton and Madi Grace Poe (Coahulla Creek), Emily McBurnett and Kendel Whitehead (Sonoraville) and Avery Mealer and Chloe Tomlinson (Adairsville).