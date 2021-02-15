It doesn't matter what a cheerleading team has done throughout the season or how many competitions they have previously won, that team still has to perform at its best when the bright lights come on at the state championships.
And performing at their best is exactly what the Gordon Lee Trojans did in Macon on Monday.
The Navy-and-White continued its mat dynasty with a fifth consecutive Class A Public School state title on Macon. They thrilled a live and online audience with a clean, precise and flawless routine to set a bar that the other seven squads in the finals simply couldn't reach, earning a score of 100.5 from the judges.
Armuchee, who was third in the sectionals a little more than a week earlier, improved its standing by one spot as they took home the runner-up trophy with 82 points. Lake Oconee Academy was third with 79, a half-point clear of Commerce (78.5), while Trion (67.5) was fifth.
Four other local squads will compete at the state finals at the Macon Coliseum on Tuesday, Ringgold and LFO in Class AAA and Heritage and Ridgeland in Class AAAA. The Panthers will be making their first-ever appearance at the state finals.