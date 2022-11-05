GHSA
AP-

Competition cheerleading squads from all over Georgia competed on Saturday for a spot at the table in Macon next weekend.

In a new format, all regions from each of the classifications competed in the same location. Region champions were crowned, but the 16 highest-scoring teams, regardless of region finish, earned spots in the GHSA State Championships.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In