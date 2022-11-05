Competition cheerleading squads from all over Georgia competed on Saturday for a spot at the table in Macon next weekend.
In a new format, all regions from each of the classifications competed in the same location. Region champions were crowned, but the 16 highest-scoring teams, regardless of region finish, earned spots in the GHSA State Championships.
Five of the six competition squads in Catoosa and Walker Counties competed in the Class 3A event at Morgan County High School.
Gordon Lee, winners of the past six state title in Class 1A Public, won their first Region 6-3A championship, followed by Bremen, Adairsville, Coahulla Creek, Ridgeland, LaFayette and Ringgold. Due to injuries and illnesses on the team, LFO did not participate.
Other region champions from the classification included Columbus (Region 1), Mary Persons (Region 2), Savannah Christian (Region 3), Morgan County (Region 4), Dawson County (Region 7) and Stephens County (Region 8). Region 5 did not have any teams compete in the event.
Region 6 had the most teams (seven) take the floor, while five teams competed out of Region 8. None of the other regions had more than three teams perform.
Gordon Lee and Ridgeland scored high enough to advance to the State Championships. They will compete in Class 3A against Adairsville, Bremen, Coahulla Creek, Columbus, Dawson County, Hart County, Hebron Christian, Long County, Mary Persons, Morgan County, Oconee County, Pickens, Savannah Christian and Stephens County.
The Class 4A region competitions were held at Starr's Mill High School. Central-Carroll took the Region 7 title, followed by Cedartown, Heritage, Sonoraville, Northwest and Southeast.
Region 7 also had the second-most teams compete on Saturday. Eight teams competed in Region 8, which was won by North Oconee, while four teams competed out of Region 4, which was won by Whitewater. None of the other regions had more than two teams in the event.
Other Class 4A region champions included Hardaway (Region 1), West Laurens (Region 2), Wayne County (Region 3), Woodland-Stockbridge (Region 5) and Stephenson (Region 6).
Heritage's score was high enough to qualify for the State Championships in Macon. The Navy-and-Red will be joined in the finals by Cedartown, Central-Carroll, Chestatee, East Forsyth, LaGrange, North Hall, North Oconee, Perry, Sonoraville, Starr's Mill, Troup, Walnut Grove, Wayne County, West Laurens and Whitewater.
Both the 3A and the 4A State Championships will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Macon Centreplex. Class 4A, along with Class 2A, will compete in the first session of the day, while Classes 3A and 6A will take the floor in the second session of the day.
All remaining classifications, including Co-Ed, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.