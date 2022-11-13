Gordon Lee, Ridgeland and Heritage took the floor in Macon on Friday for the first day of the GHSA State Competition Cheerleading Championships.
Heritage performed in the first session of the day, but the Navy-and-Red were not one of the six Class 4A teams called back to the floor for awards later in the day. Their final state placement was unknown as of press time.
Whitewater won its first ever state cheerleading championship by claiming the 4A title. West Laurens was second, followed in the top five by Starr's Mill, Central-Carroll and Cedartown.
Gordon Lee, looking for its first-ever Class 3A title after six straight championships in 1A Public, had to settle for third place in Macon.
That classification also had a first-time champion in Savannah Christian with Mary Persons taking the runner-up spot. Columbus finished fourth and Bremen was fifth. Ridgeland's final state placement was unknown as of press time.
Armuchee Class 1A title, their first state cheerleading title since 2018, while Pepperell was the runner-up. Powerhouse Mt. Paran Christian won their 11th state title in a row and their first in Class 2A after 10 straight in 1A Private.
McIntosh made it eight overall and four in a row in Class 5A. Houston County won the 6A title, their first since 2012, while Lambert earned its sixth state title by winning Class 7A.
This past weekend marked the 30th anniversary of cheerleading as a GHSA sanctioned sport.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.