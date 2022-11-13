GHSA
Gordon Lee, Ridgeland and Heritage took the floor in Macon on Friday for the first day of the GHSA State Competition Cheerleading Championships.

Heritage performed in the first session of the day, but the Navy-and-Red were not one of the six Class 4A teams called back to the floor for awards later in the day. Their final state placement was unknown as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

