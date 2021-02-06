The long-awaited regional and sectionals competition cheerleading events finally took place on Saturday in different locations all over the state.
In Putman County, the Gordon Lee Trojans took another step toward a possible fifth straight Class A Public School state title by besting all challengers in their sectional event.
The Navy-and-White finished with 103 points to outdistance second-place Commerce (93). Armuchee (89.5), Lake Oconee Academy (84.5) and Trion (82.5) rounded out the top five, while Irwin County (68.5), Schley County (67.5) and Social Circle (62) also made it through to the state finals in less than two weeks' time.
In Houston County, Northside-Warner Robins High School was the host for several regions, including 6-AAA where Rockmart claimed the title ahead of runner-up Ringgold. Adairsville, Sonoraville and LFO completed the top five, while the rest of the standings were filled out by Coahulla Creek, LaFayette, Murray County and North Murray. Team scores were not available.
Cartersville was the host for some of the Class AAAA regions, including Region 7, which saw Central-Carroll win the region title. Cedartown was second, followed by Heritage, Ridgeland, Northwest and Pickens. Team scores were not available.
In a new sectional format this year, all of the teams from each region in each individual classification competing at the same host site - except for Class A Public, Class A Private and Co-Ed - had their scores compared and the top eight squads, regardless of region, qualified for the 16-team state finals in their respective classifications.
The qualifying teams were notified by email on Saturday night.
Mary Persons was the sectional winner in Class AAA at the Northside site, followed by Pierce County, Morgan County and Rockmart. Ringgold was fifth, while the last three state qualifiers were Adairsville, Sonoraville and LFO.
Qualifying for the Class AAA state finals from the Hillgrove site were (in order) Dawson County, East Jackson, Hart County, Stephens County, Greater Atlanta Christian, Franklin County, Gilmer and West Hall.
In Class AAAA, Jefferson was the sectional champion from the Cartersville site, followed by Central-Carroll, Cedartown, Heritage, North Oconee, Ridgeland, Flowery Branch and Northwest Whitfield. It marks the first time that Ridgeland has ever qualified for the state finals.
Headed to the Class AAAA state finals from the Vidalia site are (in order of finish) West Laurens, Columbus, Troup, LaGrange, Perry, Hampton, Thomas County Central and Mays.
The Macon Centreplex will host the GHSA state finals on Feb. 15 and 16.
The Class A (Public and Private) and Co-Ed division finals will be held at 10 a.m., while Classes AA and AAAAA will compete at 4 p.m. on Feb. 15.
The finals in Classes AAAA and AAAAAAA will start at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16, followed by the finals in Classes AAA and AAAAAA at 4 p.m.