Chattanooga Mocs’ softball head coach Frank Reed announced the 2022 softball schedule on Tuesday morning. The schedule is highlighted by 28 home contests, including three preseason tournaments played at Jim Frost Stadium.
The schedule features three Power 5 opponents in Baylor, Auburn and Illinois.
In the non-conference schedule, Chattanooga will open the 2022 campaign in Natchitoches, La. in a five-team tournament hosted by Northwestern State. The season kicks off on Friday, Feb. 11 with an 11 a.m. contest against UT-Martin. The Mocs will close out Opening Day with a 1:30 p.m. matchup versus the hosts. UTC will face Baylor and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the second day of the tournament before closing out the weekend in a rematch against Northwestern State on Sunday.
The Mocs follow the opening tournament up with two tournaments in Chattanooga. The home slate begins with the annual Chattanooga Challenge and Frost Classic tournaments, held Feb. 18-20 and Feb. 25-27, respectively, at Frost Stadium. Participating teams are scheduled to include Tennessee Tech, Butler and Eastern Kentucky.
UTC will later travel to tournaments at Auburn (March 4-6) and at Middle Tennessee State (March 11-13). At Auburn, the Mocs and Tigers are scheduled to be joined by Toledo and North Carolina A&T, while Illinois, Northern Iowa and the host Blue Raiders are slated to face the Chattanooga in Murfreesboro.
The Mocs will host Georgia State and Western Kentucky, both at 1 p.m., on March 15 and 16. The Georgia State contest will be a doubleheader.
The final tournament before the Southern Conference slate will be the Chatty's Patty's tournament at Frost Stadium will be the Chatty’s Patty’s (March 18-20). The tournament will feature Bucknell, Southeast Louisiana and a team to be named later.
The Mocs will play three road non-conference weekday matchups at Lipscomb (March 23), at Austin Peay (April 13) and at Auburn (April 20).
Southern Conference regular season play begins on March 26 when Furman travels to Chattanooga for a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Frost Stadium. The series concludes with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.
UTC welcomes ETSU to the Scenic City on April 2-3 before traveling to UNCG on April 9-10 for their first road conference series.
The Mocs head to Samford the weekend of April 23-24 prior to its home finale on April 30 and May 1 versus Mercer. UTC wraps up SoCon play at Western Carolina on May 7-8.
The Southern Conference Championship will be held May 11-14 in Greensboro, N.C.
Season tickets will go on sale the first week of December. For more information on tickets, head to GoMocs.com.