The past few years have seen the Chattanooga State volleyball program enjoy a pipeline with Ringgold High School, including Ringgold alums Sydney Pittman and Zoie Metcalf, who are current members of the Tigers’ roster.
They will be adding another name to that list next season as Destiny Cavin, one of just three seniors on Ringgold’s roster this past fall, signed with the NJCAA Division I program this past Wednesday.
Cavin, who has been playing volleyball for seven years, called getting to sign “a dream come true.”
“It makes me excited to go to college, knowing that I’lI get to continue playing the sport that I love and to also represent my alma mater,” she said. “They shared their interest in me and the school is close to home and my church.”
Cavin said the school checked off all the boxes for her, literally.
“I like to stay organized, so I made a pros-and-cons list about the college and it had everything I was looking for,” she added. “My family and friends are here and I don’t have to pay rent for another two years. Then, hopefully, I can transfer.”
Cavin was a member of the Lady Tigers’ varsity roster the past two seasons where she piled up 199 kills, 99 total blocks, 42 aces and 210 digs to help Ringgold earn back-to-back state tournament appearances.
This past fall, she recorded career-highs in kills (118), aces (36), blocks (51) and digs (78) and picked up second team All-Region (6-AAA) honors, as well as a second team spot on the Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team. She led the Lady Tigers in both aces and blocks as a senior.
“Chattanooga State Volleyball is a perfect fit for Destiny,” said Ringgold head coach Ashley Boren. “She’ll be an asset to their team, especially hitting and blocking. She’s a versatile player though and can play back row too. With her motivation, potential and work ethic, she will be a great addition to the Tigers.”
“I’ll bring my resilience (and) we’ll keep pushing forward, no matter the setback,” said Cavin, who is also in her third year of club ball with Anthem United and Coach Tori Malone. “(I’ll also bring) my work ethics and my coachability because I’m here to grow more and improve on my volleyball skills. I hope these (things) will be able to contribute to the team.”
Cavin also said she plans to major in exercise science to “help improve peoples’ lives and make a difference.”
“Destiny will succeed at the next level because she is coachable, has a good attitude and is a hard worker on and off the court,” Boren added. “At Ringgold, she has excelled in academics and athletics and I know she’ll do the same at Chattanooga State. I’m looking forward to watching her play at the collegiate level.”