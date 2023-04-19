Ringgold Tigers

A highly-anticipated pitching matchup between a pair of future Division I flamethrowers took place at Bill Womack Field on Tuesday night, and for four-and-a-half innings, it was everything everyone expected.

However, Ringgold's bats would come alive in the bottom of the fifth and the Blue-and-White went on to a 5-1 victory over Gordon Lee in Game 1 of the de facto Region 6-A championship series.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

