A highly-anticipated pitching matchup between a pair of future Division I flamethrowers took place at Bill Womack Field on Tuesday night, and for four-and-a-half innings, it was everything everyone expected.
However, Ringgold's bats would come alive in the bottom of the fifth and the Blue-and-White went on to a 5-1 victory over Gordon Lee in Game 1 of the de facto Region 6-A championship series.
With the victory, Ringgold (24-5, 13-0) claimed its 22nd all-time region title, its first since 2021 and the No. 1 seed out of the region for the Class AAA state playoffs.
Neither Gordon Lee's Bo Rhudy (Kennesaw State) nor Ringgold's Ross Norman (Georgia State) gave up a hit in the game's first four innings. Brodie Genter finally broke the ice with a single for the Trojans in the top of the fifth, but a double play helped Norman and the Tigers get out of the inning unscathed.
However, Gordon Lee was not as lucky in the bottom half of the frame.
Ty Gilbert came through with a one-out single for Ringgold's first hit of the night and Sam Crew delivered the second hit shortly thereafter as a line drive homerun over the wall in centerfield staked the home team to a 2-0 lead.
Ringgold used two more singles, a stolen base and a passed ball to add a third run as Brady Hermann crossed the plate.
The Tigers got another timely twin-killing in the top of the sixth to counter a pair of one-out walks, and Ringgold added two insurance runs in the bottom of the inning. Crew picked up his third RBI of the game with a single and Sebastian Haggard later scored from third on a wild pitch.
Blake Rodgers gave the Trojans a brief spark of hope with a solo homer to center to lead off the seventh, but Norman sat down the next three batters in order before finding himself at the bottom of the dogpile on the mound as the jubilant Tigers celebrated their region crown.
Norman struck out 10 batters in seven innings, giving up three hits and two walks. Crew was 2 for 3, while Norman, Hermann and Cade Tankersley also had singles.
Rhudy fanned nine batters in six innings and issued just one walk. He surrendered six hits, while only four of the runs he allowed were earned.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.