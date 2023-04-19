LFO Warriors

After missing out on the Class AAA state playoffs on a region tiebreaker last spring, the LFO Warriors made the postseason their mission in 2023.

A 2-4 start in region play had the Red-and-White on the outside looking as the region slate approached the midway point. However, the Warriors never lost focus and they never lost hope.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In