After missing out on the Class AAA state playoffs on a region tiebreaker last spring, the LFO Warriors made the postseason their mission in 2023.
A 2-4 start in region play had the Red-and-White on the outside looking as the region slate approached the midway point. However, the Warriors never lost focus and they never lost hope.
And on Tuesday night, in front of their own home crowd, they accomplished what they set out to do.
Dylan Blankenship tossed a four-hit shutout and the Warriors broke open a tight game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before going on to a 5-0 victory over Coahulla Creek in Game 1 of a two-game series.
With the victory, their seventh in their last eight games, the Warriors (17-11, 9-5) qualified for the state tournament for the second time in the last three seasons.
"It goes back to just believing in ourselves," LFO head coach Matt Holden said after a euphoric infield postgame celebration that eventually spread into the outfield. "When we looked at the region schedule, we knew that these last four series against Ridgeland, Adairsville, Bremen and Coahulla Creek were going to really decide things. Even after we dropped four (games) in a row (to Ringgold and Gordon Lee) after winning our first two (against LaFayette), we knew it was all going to come down to this."
The initial run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning as Carson Goff singled, moved to second on a bunt single from Tanner Mantooth and scored on an error at the end of the play.
Blankenship, who finished with seven strikeouts and just two walks on the night, made the one-run lead hold up until the fifth, when his teammates gave him some more breathing room.
Goff reached first on a bunt single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mantooth before Eli Walker drove him in with an RBI-single. Then, after Blankenship walked, Jacob Gregg came through with an RBI-hit and stole second base moments later.
Gabe Helton delivered a picture-perfect sacrifice squeeze bunt to bring in a fourth run and Donnie Brown capped the scoring with another RBI-single.
Blankenship sat down the Colts in order in the top of the seventh, ending the game with a final strikeout and a scream before firing his glove into the sky. The Warriors' dogpile on the mound had already began to take shape before Blankenship's glove finally came back down to earth.
"We talked about it in January. We didn't want to peak in February or March," Holden added. "We wanted to peak in those last two weeks of April and I feel like that's what we're doing. We made it our mindset to peak at the right time."
The final game of the regular season will begin at 5:55 p.m. Thursday in Cohutta.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.