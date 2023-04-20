Sports editor
The LFO Warriors were locked in as the No. 4 seed out of Region 6-AAA following a 2-0 loss at Coahulla Creek on Thursday.
The Colts used three hits and a wild pitch to score two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and then made them hold up as they allowed just six LFO hits during the game.
LFO (17-12, 9-6) left seven runners on base during the contest, five in the first three innings.
Tanner Mantooth went 2 for 3, while Carson Goff, Eli Walker, Dylan Blankenship and Brent Bowman all had singles.
Walker pitched six innings and surrendered two earned runs on seven hits and three walks. He finished with one strikeout.
LFO will open the playoffs with a doubleheader at Region 5 champion Sandy Creek on Monday. Game 3, if needed, would be played on Tuesday. Game times were not known as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
