LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors were locked in as the No. 4 seed out of Region 6-AAA following a 2-0 loss at Coahulla Creek on Thursday.

The Colts used three hits and a wild pitch to score two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and then made them hold up as they allowed just six LFO hits during the game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

