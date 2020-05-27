The Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department (CCPRD) announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday (May 27) that the ball fields and facilities at Jack Maddox and Poplar Springs Complexes will be accessible starting June 1.
Those wishing to use the fields must make a reservation, which will be taken starting on Thursday, May 28.
"Reservations are required in order for the CCPRD to properly facilitate social distancing guidelines," the post said.
The post also said that head coaches that signed up to coach a CCPRD team for the canceled 2020 spring season will be able to practice their summer teams for free at one of the CCPRD facilities as a way to thank them for being willing to volunteer their time and that once CCPRD summer leagues begin play, recreation teams from the CCPRD will have first priority with use of the fields.
Summer youth sports registrations will begin on Thursday, May 28 and will continue through June 10 for baseball, soccer, softball and T-ball. All fees will be $25 and more information can be found at teamsideline.com/catoosacountyga.
The post went on to explain that structure of the leagues, such as number of games, team structures and game formats, may be adjusted based upon the number of participants that register to play.
The CCPRD also stated that it would be coming up with creative ways to keep players safe and stressed that these will be non-competitive leagues.
"While we will keep score during games, this is being offered to provide an outlet for our local youth to get out, get active and have FUN!", the post added.
Batting cages, playgrounds and public restrooms at the complexes are now all accessible and the batting cages do not require reservations. The CCPRD is also asking people to social distance as much as possible while at the facilities.