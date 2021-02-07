A little more than a month after the University of the Cumberlands inked Ridgeland's Marianne Beliveau, the Patriots picked up the signature of another northwest Georgia senior softball standout as Ringgold's Caroline Hemphill became the program's newest player this past Wednesday.
"I'm really excited to start this new journey," Hemphill said of signing with the Williamsburg, Ky. school. "I'm ready to go up there and meet some new people and just start new."
Hemphill has been a stalwart for the team the past several years, but really made her mark over the past two seasons.
As a junior, the second baseman drove in 25 runs in a potent Ringgold lineup, scoring an All-Region second team selection in 6-AAA and helping the Lady Tigers capture the Class AAA state championship.
However, Hemphill enjoyed an offensive explosion this past fall, finishing with career-highs in batting average (.397), doubles (15), home runs (5) and RBIs (46), while adding 28 runs scored.
Those lofty numbers earned Hemphill first team All-Region and All-State honors and also helped the Lady Tigers win a second straight state crown.
"Her work ethic proved to show a lot," Ringgold head coach Daniel Hackett said. "I wouldn't just say this past year, but also her junior year, she was one of our most consistent regular-season hitters. We relied on her heavily."
Hemphill said UC was the right fit for her.
"I really like the coaches up there and I really like the campus too," she explained. "It's very pretty and it just felt right whenever I went up there and visited.
"I just hope I can go up there and do what I did in high school and just get better. I just want to be a good player for them, both offensively and defensively."
Hackett said the program was getting a dedicated player and an "amazing" person.
"Cumberland is getting someone who is just all about the team," he explained. "She'll do whatever it takes for her team to win and to succeed. She's just that kind of player.
"And there getting an amazing girl. She's always around her friends and doing the little things to bring the team together. She's also an amazing student and there's a rich history with her family here (at Ringgold). Everyday, you can see that she just wants to just succeed and build relationships with other people.
Hemphill, who also plays basketball at Ringgold, said she is undecided on a major.