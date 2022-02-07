The Berry College Vikings added linebacker Coleton Carlock to their squad after the Ringgold senior signed with the Division III program last Wednesday. Also on hand for the ceremony was Carla Carlock, Cameron Sony, Clint Carlock and Chris Carlock.
Coleton Carlock was a bit nervous about being interviewed on Signing Day this past Wednesday.
However, he didn't need to say all that much because his play on the football field spoke volumes.
Ringgold's senior linebacker, one of the leading tacklers in all of Region 6-AAA the past two seasons and an emotional leader on the field for his style of play, will be moving on to the next level after putting his name on papers to play and attend Berry College this coming fall.
"It's just crazy," he said about the Signing Day experience. "I've dreamed about playing college football forever, honestly, and to finally have it all come together just feels amazing."
"Amazing" is also a good word to describe Carlock's play during his time with the Tigers.
The hard-hitting 5-foot-10, 210-pounder, who also holds a 3.5 GPA, finished third in all of 6-AAA in tackles per game as a junior, ending the 2020 season with 107 stops, five going for a loss.
Then this past season, Carlock picked up first team All-Region and Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team honors with 121 tackles, including 57 of the solo variety. Ten of his stops went for a loss and he recorded three sacks.
His play helped a stingy Tiger defense allow just 12.1 points and 234.1 yards per game with three shutouts.
"Coleton was just a great player for us," head coach Robert Akins said. "When (fellow senior linebacker) Donte Harris went out with a injury, we moved Coleton inside and he did a phenomenal job. He's a great athlete that makes great reads and he plays bigger than what he is. He's not very big, but he plays a great inside linebacker and did all year."
Carlock said he "felt the love" from the coaches at Berry.
"It's really great there," he said. "I feel like I'm going to fit in on the field and off the field, so I'm excited. I'm just going to give it my all, show up every day, work hard, and do the best I can to be the best I can."
Akins added that Carlock was also a player with great character.
"He comes from a great family," the coach said. "He's been through some tough times, but he's always come through, though, and he's always done it with integrity and with great effort. Berry's going to get a great kid."
Carlock said he is still undecided on a major.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.