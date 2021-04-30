There are athletes who play basketball and then there are basketball players and Cameron Gregg definitely falls into that latter category.
A gym rat through and through, Gregg has played the sport nearly his entire life and even as a kid had dreamed of one day suiting up and taking the floor as a college basketball player.
That dream began to become a reality this past Thursday as the LFO senior signed his name on letter of intent to play in one of the biggest hotbeds for college hoops in the country.
NCAA Division III Transylvania University will be Gregg's new home over the next few years as the 6-foot-2 shooting guard will play for the Pioneers in basketball-crazed Lexington, Kentucky.
"It's a feeling like no other," he said, shortly after signing. "It feels good just to conquer my goal and get to this point."
Gregg has been a key piece of the Warriors' lineup the past three seasons, which has seen the Red-and-White make the state playoffs the past two years and win a Region 6-AAA title during the 2018-2019 campaign.
This past winter, he was a second team All-Region pick after career-high averages in points (12.8) and rebounds (4.0) to go with 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals a night.
"Cameron is a great player," LFO head coach Josh Laney said. "He's really developed in the last couple of years, especially from his sophomore year, maturity-wise and skill-set wise. I think he's going to be a great asset to Transylvania. He fit the entire checklist of what they were looking for when I talked to them in the fall.
"They really wanted someone who is a pure shooter and who can move up and down the floor, which is very similar to our style of play. They seem excited about it. I know he'll get to play in some big time games and he's excited about it too, so I'm proud of him."
Gregg said getting a chance to play early was one of several reasons he chose the school, better known in the Bluegrass State as Transy.
"They have some of the top notch facilities in the country," he began. "I thought I had a good shot of going in and being able to play. They're graduating a lot of seniors, so that was kind of the turning point (for me). They also run kind of a fast-paced offense, like we do here at school, so they said I would fit in well."
Transylvania played just 17 games this past season, going 8-9 overall, although four of the losses came early to Division I Ohio Valley Conference schools. They went on to play in the finals of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) tournament, falling to Franklin (Ind.) College.
"The commitment to play at the next level is so much different than in high school, but he's committed to do it and I'm excited to see the next step of his journey," Laney added. "I'm also excited for our program. Last year was a little different with COVID-19, but in the two years before that, we were able to have at least one senior commit to play in college somewhere. For us, that's big and it helps continue the process of developing our program."
Gregg plans to major in Business Administration.