Cade Kiniry has been an integral part of the success of the football, basketball and baseball teams at Heritage High School for the majority of his four years at the school and, up until recently, Kiniry had made up his mind to hang up his cleats for good and simply attend college as a non-athlete once high school was over.
However, destiny had other plans.
This past Wednesday, the three-sport standout sat at a table at the Heritage media center between his parents and put his name on a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Truett-McConnell University in northeastern Georgia.
"This means a ton," he said of his signing day. "I feel like my family has prepared me so much for this and I just worked hard. A couple of months ago I was pretty much set on just going to Dalton State and being a regular student. But God put this opportunity in my lap and just blessed me with it, so I'm going to try to make the most of it."
Kiniry was named as an honorable mention All-Region football player this past fall and was the starting point guard on the Generals' 7-AAAA championship basketball team this past winter - the first region title in program history. He is currently starring for the Diamond Generals on the mound, in the outfield and at the plate as Heritage currently leads the region standings.
He said he knew once he talked to the coaches at TMU that he was definitely going to be a Bear.
"For me personally, when I talk to somebody, I have to get real close to people to be able to open up to them," he explained. "When I walked on the campus and talked to their coach, I just felt a connection. The comfort (level) was there. I also love the campus. It's really pretty and I just feel at home there."
Heritage head coach Eric Beagles said Kiniry was, first and foremost, a young man of the highest character.
"When their coach called me to ask about him after they saw him, one of the first things I told them was that he was just a high character kid," Beagles said. "You're not going to have to worry about him. He's the type of kid that's going to step on campus and impact that campus as a person first and then the athletic stuff will just happen because that's the way he's been here at the school for us.
"He epitomizes the core values that we have as good as any kid we've ever had here. He's just been a tremendous asset for us. It's so good whenever you have a guy that has been raised by his parents that way. What you see with him is genuine. He's just rock solid.
The veteran coach said he believes Kiniry will play in the outfield with the Bears, but he wouldn't be surprised if he ended up throwing some innings for them as well. Beagles added that Kiniry's practice habits were "second to none" and that he is always pushing himself to get better.
"They liked the way he really covered the outfield during his workout there," Beagles continued. "I don't think they're going to rule out anything on the mound, but I know they're looking for some help and somebody who can swing from the left side and he can fill both those needs.
"He'll be extremely solid and he'll give them stability. That's something you want as a coach, even at the high school level, and that's something he's been able to do for us. I have all the faith and confidence in him that he'll be able to do it at the next level."
As for Kiniry, the future chiropractor says he plans on working hard and being a leader for the Bears.
"I'm going to try and be a leader when I get there and, as I grow older, I can show the younger guys, like I did here at Heritage," he added. "I just want to be the best baseball player I can and be the best man of God I can be while I'm there."