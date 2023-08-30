Braylon Pritchett Man of the Year Award

Junior linebacker Braylon Pritchett will be recognized during the Atlanta Falcons season and home-opener against Carolina on Sept. 10.

 Scott Herpst

On Tuesday, Ridgeland High School learned that one of its own is up for a major state award.

Junior Braylon Pritchett, a linebacker on the football team, was notified that he had been selected as a finalist for the Atlanta Falcons High School Man of the Year Award.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In