The Southeast Whitfield Raiders dominated the distance races and went on to win the boys' championship of the 67th annual Gordon Lee Invitational Thursday in Chickamauga.

The Raiders finished with 116 points and Heritage (90.33) finished second. Northwest Whitfield (83) was third and Dade County (70.50) was fourth, while host Gordon Lee placed fifth (67.50).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

