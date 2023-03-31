The Southeast Whitfield Raiders dominated the distance races and went on to win the boys' championship of the 67th annual Gordon Lee Invitational Thursday in Chickamauga.
The Raiders finished with 116 points and Heritage (90.33) finished second. Northwest Whitfield (83) was third and Dade County (70.50) was fourth, while host Gordon Lee placed fifth (67.50).
LaFayette (49), Mount Zion-Carroll (47.83), North Murray (30), LFO (25.50), Ringgold (25.33) and Chattooga (15) rounded out the standings of the 11-team meet.
Southeast got victories from Jorge Paredes in the 800 (2:06), Johnny Silverio in the 1600 (4:49) and Kevyn Chavez in the 3200 (10:36). The Raiders also took first place in the 4x400 relay (3:44), while Jesse Watkins crossed the line in 15.15 to win the 110 hurdles.
Heritage had just two victories on the afternoon, but both came in dominant fashion as Rhett McDonald swept the throwing events. He won the shot put at 46-9, while his winning discus toss was 150-6.5. His teammate, Caden Walling, took second in the discus.
The Generals' 4x100 relay team of Drew Bradley, Paxton McCrary, Austin Palmer and Tyler Cheatwood also finished second, as did the 4x400 relay team of Cheatwood, McCrary, Hyrum Smartt and Collin Black. Black also earned a runner-up finish in the 400, and J.D. Black tied for second in the high jump.
Grayson Stallings finished third in the 800, and Cheatwood and Brayden Krajesky placed third and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault. Walling earned fifth place in the shot put, and Travis Faulkner was fifth in the 110 hurdles.
Landon Hoover earned points for the Generals with a seventh-place finish in the 3200 and Faulkner tied for seventh in the 300 hurdles. Jaxon Smith tied for seventh in the triple jump and took eighth in the long jump, while McCrary tied for eighth in the 100 and Palmer tied for eighth in the 200.
Braxton Turnipseed won two events for Gordon Lee as he captured the 200 (23.19) and the 400 (50.19). Conner Whitman also tied Dade County's Ian Byrd for first place in the pole vault (12-6).
Turnipseed, Jordan Underwood, Brody Hickman and Walker Johnston joined forces to take third place in the 4x400 relay, while Sam Phillips was third in the triple jump and Hickman took third in the 300 hurdles. Johnston also placed fifth in the 400 and Sawyer Brown was fifth in the pole vault. Josh Underwood tied for fifth in the long jump.
Nason Deaux was seventh for Gordon Lee in the 800. Phillips tied for seventh in the high jump. Carson Carpenter was eighth in the 1600, while Sam Wells was eighth in the shot put.
Dylan Ballew scored the only victory on the afternoon for LaFayette as he took first in the long jump (19-4). Tucker Henderson was runner-up in the 3200 and Tristan Toss was second to Ballew in the long jump. Ballew also placed third in the 200.
Fifth-place finishes went to Khalas Finley in the high jump and Nick Shropshire in the discus. Toss finished sixth in the 100 and Ballew placed sixth in the triple jump. LaFayette's team of Toss, Finley, Aiden Carroll and Evan Williams placed seventh in the 4x100 relay, while Elijah Decker was seventh in the 1600.
LFO's best finish of the day was fifth, shared by Tyler Davis in the 100, Kyle McLean in the 200, and Brodi Rizzo in the 300 hurdles. Davis also tied for fifth in the long jump.
Davis, McLean, Tragontae Garth-Lewis and Joseph Brown finished sixth in the 4x100, while the team of Landen Hudgins, Keegan Kinsey, Christian Gass and Shaun Barry were sixth in the 4x400. Garth-Lewis also placed sixth in the 200, while Ayden Bennett tied for seventh in the triple jump.
Kishaun Taylor won the triple jump for Ringgold with a massive leap of 43-3, while his teammate, Logan Roberts, placed second. Taylor also tied for second place in the high jump, while Cole Runion was eighth in the 110 hurdles.
Northwest Whitfield earned wins from Gage Voyles in the high jump (6-4) and the 4x100 relay team (44.40). Brody Cooper won the 300 hurdles for Dade County (43.06), while Malachi Ackles took first place in the 100 for Mount Zion-Carroll (11.34).