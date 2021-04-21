A race for the Region 7-AAAA boys' track championship came down to the final couple of events on Tuesday. And when the dust had settled, it was the Lions of Central-Carroll earning the championship and giving them a sweep of the team awards over the two-day event.
Central won just three events on Tuesday, but finished with 137 points to take the top spot. Cedartown (117) nipped Heritage (116) for the runner-up trophy, while the rest of the field included Pickens (104), Northwest (100), Ridgeland (51) and host Southeast Whitfield (29).
The only win for the Generals on Tuesday came in the 4x800 relay as the team of Gavin Chandler, Collin Black, Griffin Black and Will Waldrop crossed the line first in a time of 8:44.29.
Chandler had a pair of runner-up finishes. He clocked in at 2:05.16 in the 800 to set a new personal best, while he crossed the line in 10:16.47 to place second in the 3200. The other runner-up finish for the Generals came from Brandon Hamilton, whose personal best of 43.09 was good enough for second place in the 300 hurdles.
Paxton McCrary had a personal record of 23.50 to finish third in the 200. Collin Black earned third place in the 400 with a time of 53.13. Justin Lee ran a personal-best 53.33 to finish fourth in the 400, while Jared Phillips reached 19-8, a new personal mark, to place fourth in the long jump and earn a spot at sectionals.
Fifth-place finishers for Heritage included McCrary in the 100 (11.58, personal record), Isaiah Bryant in the 400 (54.13, personal record), Davis Justice in the 3200 (11:11.50, personal record), Chandler Bailey in the pole vault (9-0) and the 4x400 relay team of Collin Black, Griffin Black, Lee and Bryant (3:44. 74).
McCrary and Hamilton teamed up with Blake Sanders and Ryan Heet to finish sixth in the 4x100 (47.59). Collin Black was sixth in the 800 (2:17.35, personal record), while Griffin Black was seventh (2:22.01) in the same event. Also finishing in seventh place was Jonathan Washburn in the discus (115-9) and Will Jones in the pole vault (8-6, personal record). The final point for the Generals was scored by Braden Krajesky, who placed eighth in the pole vault (8-0, personal record).
Ridgeland also claimed one event victory on Tuesday and to no one's surprise, it was Logan Montgomery, who broke his own school record with a discus throw of 166-8. His throw was one of the top 10 longest discus throws in the state this season and won the event by nearly 29 feet.
Also qualifying for state sectionals for the Panthers was King Mason, whose 100 time of 11.39 was good enough for third place and a personal record. Seth Wingo will also head to North Oconee after a fourth-place showing in the 300 hurdles. His time of 43.79 was also a personal best.
Mason, Wingo, Maeniki Brown and Malachi Hutchinson teamed up to run the 4x100 in a time of 46.18, which was good enough for fifth place. Nate Montgomery set a new personal record in the discus at 121-3 , while Elijah Hood finished seventh in the 300 hurdles with a personal record time of 47.43.
The Panthers would finish in seventh place in two different relays races. The team of Brown, Isaac Woodall, Victor Gross and Henry Holden clocked in at 3:59.92 in the 4x400, while Holden, Destin Hoover, A.J. Walker and Matthew Cole finished the 4x800 in a time of 10:00.71.