The score will show that the Heritage Generals dropped a 3-1 decision to Benedictine in the second round of the Class AAAA state tournament on Tuesday.
That score will not show just how tight of a match it was, nor will it show how fiercely the Generals battled in the intensity of the moment.
Heritage, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, threw everything they had at the Region 3 champion Cadets, but ultimately came up short on a very warm day at the Bacon Park Tennis Center in Savannah, a day made even hotter by the playoff atmosphere.
The only point for the Navy-and-Red came at No. 3 singles where Kaleb Biddle posted a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory. Biddle finished the year with only one loss.
However, the other matches were much closer.
The Cadets jumped out to a 2-0 lead after winning both doubles matches. Jedd Johnson and Tanner Eady lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, while Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell just missed taking their match to a third set, falling 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).
But Biddle's victory tightened up the overall score as the attention turned to the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches.
Nathan Minton scored a 6-2 victory in the opening set at No. 1 singles, while J.T. Halleron fell 7-6 (6) in his first set at No. 2 singles. Benedictine, spurred on by a student section of approximately 50 Cadets, got louder with every point as a 6-4 win in the second set evened up the No. 1 singles match.
However, Halleron blocked out the noise and some muscle cramping issues to post a 7-5 win the second set, knotting that match up at a set apiece.
But it wasn't meant to be for the Generals. Minton's serve was broken at 4-3 and he finally succumbed in the third set, 6-4, clinching the match for Benedictine. It was only his second loss of the season in a match that lasted nearly three hours. Halleron, meanwhile, trailed 3-2 in his third set when play was halted.
"I'm really proud of the way our boys played today in a very insane environment," Heritage head coach Jeff Green said. "We knew the match would be tough going in, but we didn't want to let Region 7-AAAA down because all three other teams had won (in the second round) and we wanted to make it four of the Elite Eight from our region. We came so close we could taste it.
"But they made me proud all year and especially today. It was a great opportunity to play in a match like this and we stood in there, toe-to-toe, with them and their student body. We came up a little short, but we know that we are as good as most teams in this state. We beat Cedartown, Northwest Whitfield and came so close to beating Central-Carroll twice, so our region prepared us for matches like this one today."