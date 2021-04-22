The LaFayette Ramblers began the 2021 varsity soccer season with a new head coach and a very young roster, while beginning play in a brand new region.
However, none of that seemed to faze the Orange-and-Black as they finished third in the nine-team region and earned a spot in the state playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Unfortunately for the Ramblers and their fans, that playoff run would come to an end with a tough loss in Flowery Branch on Wednesday.
With wind playing a significant factor, especially in the first half, the Bears of Cherokee Bluff - the No. 2 seed from Region 7 and the No. 8-ranked team in the classification - jumped out to a big halftime lead and went on to a 6-1 victory.
The Ramblers, playing with heavy gusts in their faces in the first half, had the wind taken out of their sails by four first-half tallies from the hosts before a Daniel Lopez goal late in the half cut the gap to 4-1 at intermission. However, the Bears would tack on two final goals in the second half and kept LaFayette off the board the rest of the way.
LaFayette ended its season with a 7-5-1 overall record.
Region 6-AAA went 1-1 in first-round matchups against Region 7-AAA on Wednesday as North Murray, the No. 2 seed, held off No. 3 seed and No. 9-ranked West Hall, 1-0, in a close contest in Chatsworth.
The other two matches will see top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Coahulla Creek (6-AAA) host fourth-seeded Gilmer (7-AAA), while fourth-seeded Murray County (6-AAA) play at top-seeded and No. 5-ranked White County (7-AAA).
Heritage to play on Friday
The Generals, seeded fourth from Region 7, will begin the Class AAAA state tournament Friday at Marist, the champions of Region 6. The War Eagles currently are the No. 3-ranked team in Class AAAA.
Pickens, the No. 3 seed from 7-AAAA will travel to take on Region 6 No. 2 seed Druid Hills, the No. 10-ranked team in the classification, while the other two matchups feature Class AAAA's top two ranked clubs.
No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Southeast Whitfield (7-AAAA) will host Region 6-AAAA's No. 4 seed Arabia Mountain, while No. 2-ranked and No. 2-seeded Northwest Whitfield will entertain Region 6-AAAA No. 3-seeded Mays.