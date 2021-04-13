The LaFayette Ramblers welcomed in the Tigers from Morris Innovative High School in Dalton on Monday night and sent them back to the Carpet Capital with a 4-0 loss in a non-region matchup.
Junior Haiden Pickard assisted on the first two goals for the Ramblers. He set up fellow junior Kevin Kremb before aiding freshman Jacob Hamilton's goal that gave LaFayette a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Another freshman, Caden Hinton, would find the net twice for the Ramblers in the second half to cap the scoring, while Hayden Rainwater made nine saves in goal for the Ramblers (7-4).
LaFayette will conclude the regular season Wednesday at home against Trion. The Ramblers will play at 5 p.m., followed by the girls' match at 7.