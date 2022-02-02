Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals got a hat trick from Preston McPheters and needed all three goals to salvage a 3-3 tie with visiting Trion in a non-region match on Tuesday.

Jay Williams came up with several big saves in goal for Heritage (1-0-1).

Both the Generals and Lady Generals will play Monday at county rival LFO. The girls' game will kick off at 5 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you