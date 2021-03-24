The Heritage Generals needed overtime and a shootout to finally secure a region win over the Central-Carroll Lions in Wednesday in Carrollton.
Gauge Sartin, William Cortez, Alex Bedwell, Chipper Grayson and Joseph Smith connected on penalty kicks in the shootout, while keeper Nick Hanson came up huge with a save in the fourth round of kicks to help his team to a victory that might put them into the state playoffs.
Heritage is now 5-4 overall and 2-3 in 7-AAAA, putting them in a tie with the Lions in the standings. However, the Generals assumed fourth place with the win as they now own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Central.
Both teams still have one region match left this Friday. Central will play at Northwest (4-0 in region), while Heritage will close out its region slate at Cedartown (1-4 in region). A victory by the Generals will give the Navy-and-Red the fourth and final playoff berth from the region.