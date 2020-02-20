He may be one of the smaller players on the court, but LaFayette's Junior Barber came up big plenty of times on Thursday night and was absolutely huge when it counted the most.
With the Ramblers clinging to a four-point lead with 12 seconds remaining, Barber went up high to tip an inbound pass and immediately sprung into the air again to complete a highlight-reel steal.
The sophomore guard then calmly drained two free throws and added one more with less than four seconds to play to seal the Ramblers' 56-51 victory over 10th-ranked McDonough in the Class 4A state tournament.
With the win, unranked LaFayette (24-2) advances to the Elite Eight for the second time in three seasons.
"A lot of people may have doubted us," Barber said, just after being mobbed by a jubilant LaFayette student section. "But we've all played together for a long time now. We've got some really good chemistry and we all play great together."
LaFayette head coach Hank Peppers said it was one of the greatest defensive plays he's ever seen.
"I'm just very blessed as a coach and a person to see all these happy kids," Peppers said. "And to have my own kids and family here tonight...I just love LaFayette. This is very special."
The second-round matchup at jam-packed Dan Priest Gymnasium was a rematch of a second-round game played in McDonough three years ago when the then No. 2-ranked Warhawks - then known as Henry County High School - pulled away in the second half for a 82-52 victory.
However, it was obvious from the opening tip that Thursday's game would be much, much closer.
LaFayette enjoyed an early lead, only to see McDonough (17-13) come back and tie the game at 13 apiece by the end of the first quarter. The Warhawks would open the second quarter on an 11-4 run to take their biggest lead, 24-17, midway through the period, but the Ramblers would catch a break when 6-foot-8 center Lay Davis picked up his second foul and was relegated to the bench for the remainder of the half.
With the Warhawks' main shot blocker on the bench, LaFayette finally begin to see some shots start to fall. Coming out of a timeout, Isaiah Harris drained a 15-foot jumper and Aidan Hadaway put in a second-chance basket before Jaylon Ramsey went coast-to-coast and dished off to Hadaway for an easy transition lay-up to pull the Ramblers back within a point of the lead and LaFayette would eventually go into the locker room trailing 26-25.
More back-and-forth play would continue in the third quarter. Hadaway ripped a 3-pointer with 4:06 remaining to give his team a 34-33 lead. But the Ramblers were unable to string together a run and the two teams went into the final stanza knotted up at 40 apiece.
McDonough would score the first four points of the fourth quarter, but Davis would be whistled for his fourth foul shortly thereafter. With their big man neutralized, LaFayette would take advantage on an 8-0 run to grab a 48-44 lead.
However, the Ramblers would be called for goaltending on McDonough's next possession following the run and then, following a LaFayette turnover with two minutes to play, the Warhawks would get the ball back with a chance to tie. However, they would miss three consecutive shots on the possession before Hadaway grabbed a huge defensive rebound with 1:25 to go.
Playing aggressively, DeCameron Porter sunk a one-handed, 12-foot jumper with 1:10 to go to push the lead back out to four, only to see McDonough's Jay Greene answer with a big 3-pointer, which chopped the LaFayette lead down to 50-49 with just 60 seconds remaining in the game.
However, that would be as close as the Warhawks would get the rest of the way.
Harris would hit one of two free throws with 46 seconds to go and some untimely miscommunication on McDonough's next possession would result in them throwing it away under their own basket. Forced to foul, the Warhawks put Ramsey on the line with 22 seconds left and the sophomore point guard made both shots to push the lead back to four as the hometown crowd roared its approval.
With two fouls still to give to put McDonough in the bonus, LaFayette gave one up with 15 seconds to go, giving the Warhawks the ball under the Rambler basket. But that's when Barber got on his pogo stick and stole the ball and the game away from the visitors.
"I just anticipated that they were going to try to throw it up over to the top to somebody deep in the backcourt," Barber explained. "I made a play like that once before, so I tried do it again. I was able to tip it and then I went up again and got it."
Hadaway led the Ramblers with 19 points, followed by Barber with 16 and Porter with 14. Harris finished with three points off the bench, while Asa Deal matched Ramsey with two points.
Greene and D.J. Thompson both finished with 13 points for McDonough.
"This was one of those games where we had to take it one play at a time," Peppers said. "We had to roll up our sleeves and get to work on every play. That's the way it is when you get to this level. Every possession matters, every rebound matters and every turnover matters. You just have to stay in the moment and forget your mistakes quickly.
"When you do that, you stay level-headed and that's when you're at your best. That's what we try to do every game."
Up next for LaFayette will be Region 3 champion and sixth-ranked Cross Creek (22-6). The Razorbacks from Augusta moved on with a 34-32 victory over Marist on Thursday night.
Both LaFayette and Cross Creek are No. 1 seeds in the tournament. However, LaFayette's placement in the top portion of the brackets gives them homecourt advantage, thanks to the GHSA's universal coin flip for the state quarterfinals.
The winner of next week's game will advance to the Class 4A Final Four, which will be played at Fort Valley State University on Feb. 28 against either Region 8 champion St. Pius X or Region 1 champion and still-unbeaten Americus-Sumter.
However, Peppers said playing in the semifinals is the furthest thing from his mind and the minds of his players.
"All we're worried about is this next game," he added. "We'll let the kids enjoy this one until tomorrow and then it's time to get back to work."