The Oakwood Christian Eagles advanced to the second round of the Southern Christian Athletic Association tournament after a 62-35 victory over Shenandoah Baptist on Monday night.
OCA (11-15) jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and led 40-14 at intermission before coasting to the win.
Andrew Phillips paced the Eagles with 14 points, followed by David Potthast with 12 and Chase Lanham with 10. Price Ray added eight and Tomo Gilchrist finished with six. Four points by Garrett Dempsey and two each by Gavin Broadrick, Eli Dickson, Naoki Gilchrist and Caleb Epperson rounded out the scoring.
Oakwood will face Mountain View Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Rossville Athletic Center.