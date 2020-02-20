For the second straight season, the Oakwood Christian Eagles put themselves in position to play for a Southern Christian Athletic Association championship.
However, for the second straight season, the Navy-and-Gold had to settle for the runner-up trophy.
Facing nemesis Cleveland Christian in the SCAA tournament finals at the Rossville Athletic Center on Thursday night, the Eagles saw the Crusaders lead wire-to-wire and leave town with the title following a 68-56 victory.
Cleveland Christian jumped out to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They led 40-27 at halftime and increased its lead to 53-36 going into the fourth quarter to beat Oakwood for the third time this season.
Gavin Broadrick had 19 points to lead the way for the Eagles (12-16), followed by Caleb Epperson with 14 points. Seniors Chase Lanham and Andrew Phillips both had eight points in their final game for OCA. Tomo Gilchrist added three points, while Price Ray and another senior, Naoki Gichrist, both added two.
"The effort was very good," head coach Wayne McDonough said. "I'm just proud of team for getting back to finals after losing eight (players) from last year."