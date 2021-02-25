The Heritage Generals entered the Class AAAA state playoffs on Wednesday night sporting a title they had never held before - a No. 1 seed.
The Generals earned the title with their Region 7-AAAA championship last week and would face the Mays Raiders in the opening round. Mays made the drive from Atlanta after finishing as the No. 4 seed in their own region.
However, the Raiders were not your ordinary No. 4 seed.
Battle-toughened from playing a region that also includes perennial state powers such as Miller Grove, Stephenson and Marist, the athletic Raiders held the Generals to just two points in the first quarter and answered a third-quarter rally by the home team before pulling away for a 60-43 victory.
The Raiders (12-10) will go on the road again this weekend to face Region 5 runner-up McDonough, while Heritage's season comes to a close with a 17-8 overall record.
Mays led 10-2 after the first quarter and opened up a 27-17 gap at intermission, only to see the Generals come fighting back in the third quarter.
An 8-0 run to start the quarter pulled the home team to within two points of the lead at 27-25. However, the Raiders switched to a full-court press that begin to pay dividends as they pushed their advantage out to 35-30 at the end of the third quarter and they would extend it further in the fourth.
Any hopes for a fourth-quarter comeback soon vanished for Heritage as the Raiders racked up 25 points in the final stanza. Solomon Evans scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the final period, one of eight different players to score for the visitors on the night.
Cooper Terry led the Generals with 18 points and Cade Kiniry scored 10, while Carson Palmer added seven points and Mitchell Kennedy finished with four. Caden Snyder had two points, while one each from Ryan Heet and Kaden Swope rounded out the scoring.
Cedartown was the only team from 7-AAAA to win in the first round. The Bulldogs held off Marist, 42-38. However, Pickens dropped a 72-62 decision at Stephenson, while Central-Carroll fell to Miller Grove, 54-40.