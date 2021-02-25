For the second year in a row, the LFO Warriors saw a good basketball season come to an abrupt end with a tough first-round defeat.
Playing on the road in Cleveland on Wednesday night, the Red-and-White fought back from an eight-point halftime deficit, but ultimately fell two point short in a 54-52 loss at Region 7-AAA runner-up White County.
The host Warriors erased an early four-point deficit and took a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter before going into the locker room up 31-23. LFO would use a run to tie the game at 35 in the third, only to see White County counter with an 8-0 spurt of its own to reclaim an eight-point cushion going into the fourth.
The tribe from Fort Oglethorpe would fight their way back into the ball game over the final eight minutes and eventually tied the game at 52. White County would score in the final minute to regain the lead and LFO would get a chance to win it at the buzzer. However, a final 3-pointer would not fall as the home team advanced to the second round for the first time in 2002.
Silas Mulligan scored 15 points for White County (16-6), who will travel to top-ranked Sandy Creek in the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Jamichael Davis had 17 points for LFO (14-9). Dee Calhoun and Cameron Gregg both scored 13 points and Brent Bowman finished with nine.