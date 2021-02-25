The 30 points that the LaFayette Ramblers put up in the first quarter on Wednesday night certainly made head coach Hank Peppers happy, but what really had him stoked was the "5" showing on the visitors' side of the scoreboard at the end of the period.
While the Ramblers' offense was rocking all night long, it was a defensive clinic that paved the way to the second round of the Class AAA state tournament as LaFayette rolled past visiting North Hall, 71-40.
Just about every shot, pass or drive to the basket North Hall attempted was quickly contested by a swarming LaFayette defense and that began to equate to easy transition baskets at the opposite of the floor.
"Play great defense, dominate the boards and that leads to offense," Peppers said. "That's what we preach everyday in practice and at every shoot-around. Even today, during our shoot-around, we were doing breakdown drills like we were doing back in October because we're constantly trying to get better. There are so many little things are just constantly a work in progress and we emphasize that."
The Trojans (11-13) scored the first field goal of the game to take a 2-1 lead less than two minutes into the contest, but it wouldn't stay that way for long.
LaFayette (21-1) reeled off a 15-0 run before North Hall called a time-out with 3:43 left in the quarter. The Trojans would score three straight points coming out of the break, only to see LaFayette counter with another 14-0 burst.
Aidan Hadaway, who was recognized during the first time-out as he surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career early in the contest, got a good jump on his next 1,000 points as he accounted for 18 of the Ramblers' points in the first quarter.
He drained 3-pointer from the top of the key and then found nothing but the bottom of the net on an NBA-range trey on the very next possession before DeCameron Porter closed out the quarter with a thunderous breakaway slam.
Porter delivered another jam with 5:30 to go in the first half, boosting LaFayette's lead to 30 points at 37-7 and the Ramblers would eventually go into the locker room with a commanding 45-19 lead.
The Trojans briefly trimmed the deficit down to 23 points, but LaFayette would push it back to 30 before a final bit of razzle-dazzle to end the quarter gave the hometown crowd a thrill.
Zach Barrett made a nifty assist to Junior Barber for a transition layup and Hadaway followed up a North Hall miss with a rebound before he went coast-to-coast for a monster jam. The junior would hit another very deep 3-pointer with six seconds left as the Ramblers enjoyed a 63-27 advantage going into the final quarter of play.
LaFayette's reserves enjoyed extensive playing time in the fourth quarter as the starters got a little extra rest in preparation for this weekend's second-round game.
"We were definitely focused and you better be (focused) in the state tournament," Peppers chuckled. "We played two very good teams in LFO and Sonoraville (at the region tournament) and I think that prepared us for tonight. North Hall is a solid team and they like to shoot a lot of threes and play fast, but those two teams I mentioned shoot a lot of threes and know how to play fast as well."
Hadaway finished with 32 points and nine rebounds and Porter added 15 points - all of which came in the first half - and grabbed a team-best 21 rebounds with several blocks. Jaylon Ramsey scored 10 points and Barrett added six, while four from Barber and two by Evan Williams rounded out the scoring.
Clark Howell was the only Trojan in double-figures as he finished with 10 points. North Hall was also held to just three 3-pointers on the night, two coming in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach.
LaFayette will get a tough test in the next round as Greater Atlanta Christian will come to south Walker County. The Spartans, the No. 3 seed from Region 5, went on the road and knocked off Region 8 runner-up Monroe Area, 59-53, on Wednesday.
The date and time for the second-round game was unknown as of press time.
GAC will also be one of the tallest, if not the tallest team that LaFayette has faced this season. A total of 12 of the 14 players on its MaxPreps roster are listed at 6-feet or greater, including two 6-9 centers and one 6-6 guard.
The winner will face either Americus-Sumter or Cross Creek in the quarterfinals.
LaFayette will also be carrying the mantle for Region 6-AAA moving forward in the state tournament. Sonoraville dropped a 57-39 decision at home to Cherokee Bluff, LFO lost a 54-52 heartbreaker at White County and North Murray lost 56-35 a Dawson County on Tuesday.