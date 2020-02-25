They say all good things must one day come to an end and for the LaFayette Ramblers and Rambler Nation, that end unfortunately came on Tuesday night.
Facing a Cross Creek team with a size and height advantage at virtually every position, LaFayette gave the sixth-ranked Razorbacks from Augusta all they wanted and more before ultimately succumbing to a 58-55 loss in the Elite Eight round of the Class 4A state boys' tournament.
Cross Creek (24-6) will face Region 8 champion St. Pius X in the state semifinals at Fort Valley State University on Friday, after the Golden Lions handed Region 1 champion Americus-Sumter its first loss of the year, 73-70. Meanwhile, a magical season for the Orange-and-Black concluded with a 25-3 record.
"We battled them and we had our chances," LaFayette head coach Hank Peppers said. "I'm so proud of our boys and what they did. They had an amazing year...going 25-3...region champs...Elite Eight...second time in three years for that and I'm so proud. It stings right now, but one day we'll be able to step back and be happy about what we accomplished."
Senior Asa Deal got the Ramblers on the board first on a 3-point play 93 seconds into the contest. Deal would go on to score seven points in the opening quarter, a total matched by DeCameron Porter, as LaFayette took an early 14-11 advantage.
But the Ramblers' lead would grow significantly in the second quarter.
Counting Porter's final five points of the first period - all coming in the final 53 seconds - LaFayette would reel off 11 straight points to take a 20-11 lead 90 seconds into the second period. The Razorbacks would finally break the streak with a bucket shortly thereafter, but Jaylon Ramsey would answer with a three from the corner and LaFayette would click off nine more consecutive points.
The last six points all came in transition as missed Cross Creek lay-ups were converted into fastbreak points at the other end with pinpoint passing and the Ramblers brought a loud and capacity crowd at Dan Priest Gymnasium to their feet as they walked off the court with a 31-16 halftime lead.
However, a different Razorback team emerged from the locker room in the third quarter.
Abandoning the zone defense they started out the game in, Cross Creek jumped into a man defense, which immediately began to pay dividends as the Ramblers began to struggle against the visitors' size and length, especially in the paint.
The Region 3 champions would hit six of their first seven shots in the third quarter, all coming on high-percentage shots in the lane, as the Ramblers' lead quickly began to evaporate.
Center Markell Ware would connect inside with 1:09 to go in the period to give Cross Creek its first lead since early in the first quarter, but Aidan Hadaway would score of the final three points of the period for the Ramblers before delivering a big block at the other end to keep his team in front, 39-37, as the third quarter came to a close.
There would be three lead changes in the opening three minutes of the final period before Cross Creek pushed its advantage to five, 46-41, with 5:15 remaining. But Ramsey scored on a drive to the basket moments later and a big block by Porter with 4:45 to go kept it a one-possession game.
However, LaFayette simply could not get back over the hump.
Four consecutive made free throws by Porter and Ramsey pulled LaFayette to within two at 50-48 with just over three minutes to play. But Corey Trotter, Mahki Climons and Andre Hoburt were able to get loose inside for lay-ups to keep the Razorbacks in front as the time begin to tick away.
Junior Barber scored with 26 seconds remaining to get the Ramblers back to within three points. But with LaFayette still needing to give three fouls to put the Razorbacks in the bonus, 15 precious seconds would tick off before they could finally put Dajuan Rouse on the line with just 11 seconds remaining.
Rouse gave the Ramblers new life as he missed the front end of the one-and-one and LaFayette would get one final possession with time winding down. However, pressure defense on the perimeter would force a final turnover without the Ramblers being able to get off a final game-tying 3-point attempt.
"To be honest, it kind of surprised me that they started off in a zone," Peppers said of the start of the game. "With the big, strong athletes that they have, (them playing) zone played to our advantage. They stayed in it for most of the first half and we got a lot of good shots. But they are so big and strong at every position and we turned it over some, which really led to their offense.
"Their two big post players inside really started to hurt us (in the second half). We had a tough time keeping them out of there, and rightfully so. Then on offense, it would look like we'd have a passing lane open and then it would close up really quickly because they're so big. But that's what you get with basketball at this level. When you get to the Elite Eight, everybody's big, fast and athletic."
Deal, battling through a severely sprained ankle that forced him to miss the Ramblers' state tournament opener, led LaFayette with 16 points in his final game in a Rambler uniform. Ramsey finished with 13 points and Hadaway came up with 12. Porter had 10 points and nine rebounds, while Barber scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Trotter scored 12 of his 19 points for the Razorbacks in the second half. Kobe Stewart added 14 for Cross Creek, while Climons had 11 points, seven coming in the third quarter.
"I doubt any team in the Elite Eight started a senior, three sophomores and a junior and didn't have one player on the bench who had even dressed varsity before this year like us," Peppers added. "For us to have a whole new starting five and then to go on and do what we did, I'm extremely proud of that. It takes a special group of kids and that's what we have. We had good senior leadership and exciting younger players. We've got some very good pieces (coming back) and we just have to keep moving in the right direction."