The LaFayette Lady Ramblers fell behind by 20 points at the end of the first quarter and charged all the way back to trail by one in the closing seconds. However, they would ultimately drop a 61-58 decision to visiting Trion, who came into the game ranked No. 3 in Class A Public by the AJC.
That 20-point first-quarter deficit was all due to the red-hot outside shooting of Lady Bulldogs' standout Jenna Mosley. Mosley, who recently signed a softball scholarship at the University of Tennessee, showed that she's also got basketball skills as she hit six threes and a pair of free throws in the first eight minutes as Trion built a 28-8 advantage.
LaFayette got a spark from its bench in the second quarter as they went on a 16-3 run to cut the deficit down to four points. However, the Lady Bulldogs were able to push their lead back out to 37-29 as both teams went to the locker room.
The Lady Ramblers continued to whittle down Trion's lead in the third quarter, eventually pulling to within 40-38 on a 3-pointer by Michaela Baker with 4:03 left in the period. But once again, Trion was able to go on a mini-run and they would take a 50-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
The home team refused to go away and continued to chop away at the deficit. They closed it down to 57-55 on a shot by Baker and, after the Lady Bulldogs, were called for an offensive foul with 1:01 left, LaFayette had a chance to tie the game, but missed a shot with 50 seconds remaining.
LaFayette was forced to put Iziah McCutchins on the line with 42 seconds left and the guard made both shots to push the lead back to four. LaFayette eventually got the ball in the hands of Mykeria Johnson, who connected on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play, cutting Trion's lead back down to one.
Anna Edge was fouled with 6.9 seconds left on the clock and missed both free throws, but Aubree Weaver went up between two Lady Ramblers in traffic to grab the rebound. She followed up with a put-back to give the Lady Bulldogs a three-point lead and LaFayette's final desperation shot at the buzzer fell considerably short.
Mosley finished the night with 25 points, though she had just five points after the first quarter. Kinzleigh Turner added 11 for Trion (7-1).
Johnson led the Lady Ramblers (3-5) with 15 points and had a team-high three steals. Raven Yancy scored 12, all in the first half, while Michaela and Jenna Baker both added nine. Jenna Baker also collected seven rebounds and three assists.
The rest of the scoring for LaFayette included six from Olivia Acuff, two apiece by Kenedy Ludy, Sara Pendley and Heather Tucker, and one from Suki Williams.
LaFayette boys 82, Trion 36
The Bulldogs (2-6) played the Ramblers close during the first six minutes of the game, but the home team went on an 8-2 run over the final 1:53 of the quarter to take a 10-point lead, and Junior Barber connected on back-to-back 3-pointers in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter to extend the lead to 30-14.
A put-back by Aidan Hadaway and a 3-pointer by Zach Barrett capped an 11-0 run over the first 2:20 of the second period to extend LaFayette's lead to 21 points.
The Ramblers added to their advantage late in the quarter. Jaylon Ramsey came up with a steal and lay-up, Hadaway knocked down back-to-back threes, and then, with less than 10 seconds left before halftime, Hadaway punctuated a fastbreak with an alley-oop slam off an assist by Ramsey to boost the lead to 57-26 at intermission.
No. 4-ranked LaFayette (8-0) scored the first four points of the second half before head coach Hank Peppers sat down his starters with 4:27 left in the period. The reserves played the rest of the way and increased the lead even more as they outscored the Bulldogs 16-6 in the fourth.
Hadaway scored 28 points, all in the first half, while Barber finished with 19, all in the first half. Barrett and Kendall Culbreth picked up seven points apiece. Ramsey, Anthony Henderson and Khalas Finley each had six points, and Dawson Pendergrass dropped in two.
Both LaFayette teams will be in action at the Gordon Lee Christmas Tournament next week.
The Lady Ramblers will play Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Gilmer, while the Ramblers will face Chattanooga Central at 5:30 p.m. The tournament will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.