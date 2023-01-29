The Heritage Lady Generals got a season-high 25 points from Macie Collins, all in the first half, as they blew out Cedartown, 73-27, in a Region 7-AAAA game in Polk County on Friday night.
Lauren Mock added 13 points for the Lady Generals (11-9, 6-1). Addi Dills scored nine points. Bailee Hollis had six and Reese Abercrombie finished with five.
The remainder of the points included four each by Tori Epps and Kellie Boehm, three by Katie Coke, and two each from Ema Tanner and Kelsey Anderson.
HERITAGE BOYS 74, CEDARTOWN 40
Not to be outdone, the Generals put up 43 points in the first half and rolled to a big win over the Bulldogs in the nightcap.
Sophomore Kaleb Gallman set a new boys' program record with 33 points. That total included five 3-pointers. Bryce Travillian had 10 points, while Caiden Lowery and Max Owens scored six each.
Heritage (8-12, 3-4) also got four points from Cooper Bell, three each by Gavin Broadrick, Maddox Henry and Kaleb Biddle, and two apiece from J.C. Armour, Lennon Barrett and Kaden Swope.
Heritage will head to Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday night for two extremely important region games.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 50, RIDGELAND 39
The Lady Trojans finally posted their first Region 6-AAA victory of the season at home on Friday night with an 11-point win their Walker County neighbors.
Gordon Lee (1-10 in region) trailed 17-12 after one quarter, but closed the gap to 25-23 at halftime before taking control of the game in the second half. They held the Lady Panthers to just 14 points over the final two quarters.
A balanced scoring night included 12 points from Emma Phillips, 10 from Dallas Wagoner, nine from Gracie Helton and eight by Riley Shirley.
Abby Logan dropped in four points, followed by Tenslee Wilson with three and Charlsie McElhaney and Kaitlyn Wagoner with two apiece.
Ridgeland (9-13, 3-8) got 15 points from Jamiah Lewis to go with seven each from Ava Mariakis and Madison Lennon. Emma Fowler added six points and Autumn Pasley finished with four.
GORDON LEE BOYS 58, RIDGELAND 54
The second game of the evening included a thrilling finish that saw the Panthers recover from a 21-8 first quarter deficit to trail 39-32 at halftime.
The Panthers trailed by 10 going into the fourth quarter, but John Hill capped a big 11-0 run with a basket at the 2:37 mark to give his team a 54-53 lead.
However, the Trojans retook the lead on a bucket by Will McCutcheon with 2:06 to play and Sam Sartin got inside for two points with 37 seconds left. Ridgeland missed a game-tying 3-point attempt late before Hunter Holmes drained the final free throw to seal the victory.
Holmes had 22 points for Gordon Lee (3-8 in region), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Cooper Jackson finished with 10 points. Sartin and Andrew Amor each added eight, followed by six from McCutcheon and four by Josh Underwood.
Hill led all scores with 24 points. Chase Hickman and Matthew Ramsey each scored 10. Eron Graham and Isaac Mitchell had four points apiece and Jaki Elliott chipped in with two for Ridgeland (6-14, 3-8).
Ridgeland will go on the road Tuesday to battle at LFO as region play continues.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 47, OAKWOOD CHRISTIAN 36
After snapping their own four-game losing streak against Ridgeland on Friday, the Lady Trojans (5-15 overall) made it two straight victories on Saturday with a home victory over their crosstown rivals.
Shirley had 11 points to lead the way for the Navy-and-White, followed by Helton with eight and Phillips with six. Macartney Angel and Kaitlyn Wagoner each scored five. Dallas Wagoner and Sophia McDonald both added three, while Logan, McElhaney and Seanna Norton scored two apiece.
Mana Gilchrist had 17 points for the Lady Eagles (11-9, 4-1). Cheyenne Simpson, Chloe Brodie, Reagan Pickard and Trinity Hall had four each, and Janel Buckels added three.
GORDON LEE BOYS 66, OAKWOOD CHRISTIAN 23
The Trojans (11-12 overall) jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and put it away by outscoring the Eagles 24-6 in the third.
Holmes scored 14 points. Luke Sikes added 12 and Amor finished with nine. Jesse Craddock scored eight and McCutcheon had seven. Luke Paris added five and Jackson had three, while two each from Underwood, Sartin, Evan Parham and Troy Phillips rounded out the scoring column.
Oakwood got five points each from Tomo Gilchrist and Ryan Phillips. Garrett Dempsey finished with three, while Cason Baggett, Isaiah Staven, Hunter Hickman, Joseph Dawson and John McDonough all scored two.
Gordon Lee will continue 6-AAA play Tuesday with games at Coahulla Creek. Oakwood's boys will host Cleveland Christian School on Tuesday, while both Oakwood teams will travel to Praise Academy on Thursday for GAPPS region action.
LYNDON ACADEMY BOYS 58, OAKWOOD CHRISTIAN 46
Dempsey had 17 points on Friday and Phillips added 12, but the Eagles (3-18, 0-5) would fall in the GAPPS region contest. Gilchrist went for six, followed by Baggett, McDonough and Jayden Patterson with three each and Staven with two.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 76, BREMEN 62
Friday night in LaFayette, Dawson Pendergrass scored 24 of his 27 points in the second half to help lift the Ramblers (11-5, 9-2) to a Region 6-AAA victory.
Zach Barrett connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Jaden Morris had 14 and Khalas Finley added 13, while Anthony Henderson chipped in with two.
BREMEN GIRLS 48, LAFAYETTE 34
The first game of the night saw Jenna Baker finish with 13 points and six rebounds, but it was not enough to get by the Lady Devils as the Lady Ramblers dropped to 6-11 overall and 3-8 in region play.
Raven Yancy had seven points and collected four steals. Ella Webb added six points and five rebounds. Michaela Baker scored four points and grabbed team-high nine boards, while Suki Williams finished with four points.
LaFayette will hit the road on Tuesday for a pair of crucial region games at Adairsville.
LFO GIRLS 63, RINGGOLD 45
The Lady Warriors found themselves trailing 29-25 at halftime on the road Friday night, but limited the Lady Tigers to just 16 points in the second half as they stormed back to go 11-0 in Region 6-AAA.
LFO (20-1 overall) got four treys apiece from Christal Collins and Heidi Johnson. Collins had 16 points and Johnson finished with 14, while Angel Simmons added eight and Ziara Thompson finished with seven.
Zoey Gray-Martin and Christen Collins both scored six points. Christina Gass had three and Kaile Richiez scored two, while one point from Mercedes Thompson capped the scoring.
Ringgold (7-13, 5-6) got 20 points from Leiah Henderson, who also took four charges on the night. Kinsley Forscutt and Cady Helton had seven points apiece with Helton pulling down four boards.
Hannah Scott had four points and four assists and Allie Massengale added three points, while Brooke Baldwin and Alayna Yarger finished things off with two each.
LFO BOYS 77, RINGGOLD 51
A 19-5 lead by the Warriors after the first quarter gave the Red-and-White control of the game, while an 18-9 second quarter left little doubt as to the outcome.
Brent Bowman had four 3-pointers and went 8 of 11 at the free throw line to finish with 30 points, while Amari Burnett connected on 5 of his 6 free throws and finished with 23 points on the night.
Jayden Dover scored 12 points. Jackson Flanagan and Darian Keefe had four points each, while Jared Mitchell and Bryce Brock each scored two as LFO improved to 13-9 overall and 10-1 in 6-AAA.
The Tigers (8-13, 5-6) got 20 points from Cooper Sexton, a season-high. Luke Rominger scored eight points, followed by Cade Shull with six and John Searcy with five.
The remainder of the points included four each from Brevin Massengale and O'Reilly Matthews, three from Gavin Lakin and one from Braxton Holtcamp.
LFO will host Ridgeland in region games on Tuesday night, while Ringgold will go on the road to tangle with Bremen.