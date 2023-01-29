The Heritage Lady Generals got a season-high 25 points from Macie Collins, all in the first half, as they blew out Cedartown, 73-27, in a Region 7-AAAA game in Polk County on Friday night.

Lauren Mock added 13 points for the Lady Generals (11-9, 6-1). Addi Dills scored nine points. Bailee Hollis had six and Reese Abercrombie finished with five.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In