They say it's difficult to beat a team three times in one season, but the Ridgeland Lady Panthers will get an opportunity to do just that on Monday in the first round of the Region 6-AAA tournament at LFO.

Ridgeland will play the opening game of the tournament at 4 p.m. that day against Walker County rival LaFayette and will do so fresh off a thrilling 45-44 victory over the Lady Ramblers in LaFayette in Tuesday's regular season finale.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In