They say it's difficult to beat a team three times in one season, but the Ridgeland Lady Panthers will get an opportunity to do just that on Monday in the first round of the Region 6-AAA tournament at LFO.
Ridgeland will play the opening game of the tournament at 4 p.m. that day against Walker County rival LaFayette and will do so fresh off a thrilling 45-44 victory over the Lady Ramblers in LaFayette in Tuesday's regular season finale.
The victory gave the Lady Panthers a sweep of the season series. The two teams met back in Rossville on Jan. 13 with Ridgeland scoring a 65-50 win.
Tuesday's contest was much, much closer. Ridgeland (10-15, 4-10) led by seven in the later stages of the first quarter, but LaFayette (6-14, 3-11) rallied to take the lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Jenna Baker and Raven Yancy with 2:30 left in the first half. The Lady Ramblers would go on to forge their biggest lead of the game, 24-19, at intermission.
It would stay a two-possession game the entire third quarter with LaFayette clinging to a 35-34 lead going into the fourth. The Lady Ramblers' lead was 43-40 with 2:20 remaining and it was looking good for the home team as Ridgeland missed shots on three consecutive possessions.
However, senior Chloe Tredy came up with a big block for the Lady Panthers to get the ball back for her team with 1:18 to go and Emma Fowler followed up by banking in a 3-pointer from the wing to tie things up at 43. Ridgeland then caught a break when LaFayette lost possession of the ball with 44 seconds to go.
Freshman Jamiah Lewis, held in check for most of the game, got free for a driving lay-up with 35 seconds left to give the Lady Panthers the lead by two.
LaFayette's ensuing possession resulted in Suki Williams going to the free throw line with 28 seconds to play. The junior made 1 of 2 to make it a one-point game and the Lady Ramblers eventually fouled Fowler with 8.4 seconds to go.
Fowler missed the front end of a 1 and 1, giving LaFayette one last chance at a potential game-winner. Jenna Baker drove the length of the floor and threw up a runner at the buzzer. The ball danced on the rim briefly, but fell to the floor and was grabbed by Ridgeland's Madison Lennon just as the final buzzer sounded.
Fowler had a season-high 20 points in the victory. Lewis finished with six and Nisha Lane had five. Lacie Moyer and Autumn Pasley scored four each. Lennon finished with three and Ava Mariakis had two, while Alexis Wheeler added one.
Yancy had a dozen points for LaFayette, followed by Jenna Baker with 10 and Michaela Baker with seven. Kenedy Ludy and Tamra Yancy both had four points. Emma House scored three, while Williams and Emma Parker chipped in with one each.
The winner of Monday's game will advance to face third-seeded Bremen Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a spot in the semifinals and a state tournament berth on the line.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 70, RIDGELAND 66
The nightcap would resemble nothing of the 40-point rout the Ramblers enjoyed in Rossville in the first meeting.
Senior Lane Headrick, playing on Senior Night, connected on the first two shots of the game, both from behind the arc, as LaFayette (12-7, 10-4) opened up a quick 6-0 lead.
But Ridgeland (6-17, 3-11) fought back to make it a one-point game by the end of the first quarter and they took a 29-28 lead on a shot by John Hill with just over three minutes left in the half.
Hill dominated the low post down the stretch. The junior scored 14 points in the second quarter and the Panthers silenced the home crowd by going into the locker room up 39-34.
However, Ridgeland's lead would not last long. The Ramblers eventually took a 48-46 lead with 2:22 left in the third on back-to-back buckets by Khalas Finley. Anthony Henderson connected on a 3-pointer with 90 seconds left to put LaFayette back in front, but the Panthers got the last three points of the quarter to tie the score at 51.
The first 4:30 of the final period saw three lead changes and six ties, the final one coming at 61 after an Isaac Mitchell bucket with 3:27 to play. However, a 3-pointer by Zach Barrett put the Ramblers back in front and Henderson took advantage of a Ridgeland turnover with a driving lay-up to put the home team up five with 2:45 to go.
The lead stood at 67-64 when Evan Williams came up with a huge defensive rebound that led to a pull-up 10-foot jumper by Dawson Pendergrass with 24 seconds left, extending LaFayette's lead back to five.
Ridgeland was for an offensive foul away from the ball just three seconds later and Pendergrass hit 1 of 2 at the line with 19 seconds to go. Pendergrass and Jaden Morris then sealed the win by coming up with blocks on what turned out to be the Panthers' final possession of the game.
Morris had 21 points and 10 rebounds for LaFayette. Pendergrass finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Finley added 12 points. Barrett had seven points and nine rebounds, while Henderson finished with seven points and seven boards. Six points by Headrick and two apiece by Williams and ShiRay' Walker completed the scoring for the Ramblers.
Hill had 21 points, though he was shut out in the second half. Eron Graham picked up the slack by scoring 16 of his 19 over the final two quarters. A 14-point night by Chase Hickman included a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first period. Mitchell finished with seven points and Ramsey added five.
LaFayette will be the No. 3 seed in next week's tournament at LFO. They will play at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday against the winner of Monday's 5:30 game between Ridgeland and Gordon Lee. The winner of Tuesday's game will move on to play No. 2 Adairsville in the semifinals on Thursday and will be assured of making the state tournament.