Ridgeland Panthers

Playing on the road without two starters, the short-handed Ridgeland Panthers were unable to keep up with the athletic Cedartown Bulldogs and dropped a 67-44 Region 7-AAAA contest on Friday night.

Kyan Clark and Judd Anderson had 14 points each with Clark knocking down four 3-pointers. Zack Harrison picked up 10 points on the night, while John Hill scored six to round things out.

Ridgeland fell to 6-10 overall and 0-6 in region play with the loss.

Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time.

Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers will head to Boynton on Tuesday night to battle Heritage in a region doubleheader.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you