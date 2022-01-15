BASKETBALL: Undermanned Ridgeland squad falls at Cedartown By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 15, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Playing on the road without two starters, the short-handed Ridgeland Panthers were unable to keep up with the athletic Cedartown Bulldogs and dropped a 67-44 Region 7-AAAA contest on Friday night.Kyan Clark and Judd Anderson had 14 points each with Clark knocking down four 3-pointers. Zack Harrison picked up 10 points on the night, while John Hill scored six to round things out.Ridgeland fell to 6-10 overall and 0-6 in region play with the loss.Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time.Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers will head to Boynton on Tuesday night to battle Heritage in a region doubleheader. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Ringgold man sought for fraud James appreciates his 'career-defining' run as NGAC president Gordon Lee set to join Class AAA starting next season New member joins Walker school board Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Dec. 27, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022 Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Winter storm watch issued for Cherokee starting Saturday night 6 hrs ago Smyrna council to vote on downtown brewery Tuesday Updated 5 hrs ago Georgia readying for winter storm, Cobb could see snow and ice accumulation Updated 5 hrs ago Cupid says COVID emergency extension likely; test distribution event delayed Updated 5 hrs ago Cobb looks to burnish bond rating with reserve cash policy Updated 5 hrs ago