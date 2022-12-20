Basketball teams from Gordon Lee, LaFayette and Ridgeland continued play in the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament at Gordon Lee High School on Tuesday, while Ringgold began its stint at the Mistletoe Madness Tournament at North Murray High School.

RIDGELAND GIRLS 50, DADE COUNTY 38

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In