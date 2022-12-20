Basketball teams from Gordon Lee, LaFayette and Ridgeland continued play in the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament at Gordon Lee High School on Tuesday, while Ringgold began its stint at the Mistletoe Madness Tournament at North Murray High School.
RIDGELAND GIRLS 50, DADE COUNTY 38
Knotted up at 33 apiece going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers got three big 3-pointers and pulled away for a Tuesday morning win.
Ridgeland had rallied from a three-point, first-quarter deficit to take a one-point lead at halftime. Emma Fowler, Haylee Collins and Ava Mariakis each knocked down a three in the final period, while Fowler scored all seven of her points in the final eight minutes.
Mariakis and Collins each connected on four 3-pointers in the game. Mariakis finished with a team-high 14 points, while Collins and Jamiah Lewis each had 12. Three from Lacie Moyer and two from Alexis Wheeler rounded out the scoring for Ridgeland, who is now 5-8 on the year.
SIGNAL MTN. BOYS 75, RIDGELAND 49
The Panthers fell behind 37-22 halftime and could not make up the deficit as the Eagles from Chattanooga pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Matthew Ramsey had a big day for Ridgeland (3-8) despite the loss. He lit up the gym for 28 points, including six buckets from behind the arc. John Hill had 12 points, followed by five from Chase Hickman and four from Eron Graham.
GORDON LEE BOYS 55, TRION 45
The Trojans faced off with their longtime rival and got a measure of revenge for a loss to the Bulldogs this past Friday night.
Trailing by a point going into the second quarter, Gordon Lee (5-6) took a 27-22 lead into halftime, thanks to an 8 of 13 performance from the free throw line in the second period. They later outscored Trion in the third, 16-8, and Hunter Holmes helped put it away in the fourth by making six straight attempts at the charity stripe. He finished with 21 points.
Cooper Jackson added nine and Will McCutcheon finished with eight. Sam Sartin and Andrew Amor both scored five points. Luke Sikes had three, while Evan Parham and Jordan Underwood both chipped in with two.
TRION GIRLS 52, GORDON LEE 45
An inspired effort fell a few points short for the Lady Trojans in their game on Tuesday.
Emma Phillips scored 18 points, followed by Riley Shirley with 12 and Kaitlyn Wagoner with six. Charlsie McElhaney added three points, while two each from Gracie Helton, Dallas Wagoner and Macartney Angel complete the score sheet.
Iziah McCutchins had 28 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who will face Silverdale Baptist Academy in the finals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
FANNIN COUNTY GIRLS 71, LAFAYETTE 38
The Lady Rebels from Blue Ridge proved to be too much for the Lady Ramblers on Day 2 of the tournament. LaFayette (3-5) trailed by just eight points at halftime, but were outscored 27-10 in the third.
Jenna Baker had a team-high 12 points. Fanny Barber added seven and Raven Yancy finished with four. The remainder of the points included three by Suki Williams and Mallony Mitchell, two from Emma Parker, Haven Yancy, Macee Casteel and Michaela Baker, and one from Kenedy Ludy. Michaela Baker led the team with six rebounds.
Fannin County was the 2020-21 state runner-up in Class 2A and advanced to the Elite Eight a year ago.
DALTON BOYS 69, LAFAYETTE 56
The Ramblers were relegated to the third-place game of the tournament after their second loss to the Catamounts so far this season. LaFayette (4-3) trailed by just one, 32-31, at intermission, only to see the Class 5A squad pull away in the second half.
No further details on the game had been reported as of press time.
Dalton will take on King's Ridge Christian in the title game. The Tigers handled Silverdale Baptist, 61-32, in their semifinal contest Tuesday night.
Ridgeland boys will take on Trion at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the final day of the tournament. LaFayette's girls will battle Dade County at 11:30. Gordon Lee's boys will face Signal Mountain at 1 p.m. Ridgeland's girls will square off with King's Ridge Christian at 2:30 and LaFayette's boys will match up with Silverdale at 5:30. Gordon Lee's girls will not play on Wednesday.
RINGGOLD BOYS 64, POLK COUNTY 56
At the Mistletoe Madness Tournament in Chatsworth, the Tigers used a big fourth quarter to rally pass their opponents from southeast Tennessee.
The Wildcats outscored Ringgold in each of the first three quarters to build a 49-39 lead. However, the Blue-and-White held the boys from Benton to just seven points in the fourth to key the comeback victory.
O'Reilly Matthews and Luke Rominger led the way offensively in the fourth. Matthews scored 12 points in the quarter and finished with a season-high 31, while Rominger had nine of his 11 points in the final period.
Brevin Massengale had 10 points, Taylor Pierce added six, and the trio of Bryce Harris, Braxton Holtcamp and Cade Shull scored two each for the Tigers (4-8), who will face the host team Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold will close out the tournament with a game against Northwest Whitfield Friday at 2:30 p.m.
RINGGOLD GIRLS POSTPONED
The Lady Tigers were to have played the host school in a game earlier in the day, but a rash of injuries and illnesses left the team without enough healthy players to safely play the game.
Ringgold's coaches reported that they may have enough to get in Wednesday's scheduled game with Southeast Whitfield (4 p.m.) and that they were looking in to see if the postponed game against North Murray could be made up on Thursday morning.