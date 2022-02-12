A year ago, after going into the Region 6-AAA tournament as the ninth-seed, the Ringgold Tigers were able to pull off a couple of upsets, prompting first-year head coach Josh Hensley to jokingly refer to his squad as the "Boys of February".
Fast forward one year and there just might be some truth in that name.
Ringgold, once against seeded ninth, outscored eighth-seeded Sonoraville 11-5 over the final four minutes of the game and cooled off the Phoenix, 56-45, in the opening round of the region tournament Saturday night at LaFayette.
The two teams had split their two regular season meetings. Ringgold scored a 58-48 home victory back on Jan. 11, while Sonoraville handed the Tigers a 79-61 loss at Sonoraville exactly 23 hours prior to the tip-off of Saturday's tournament opener.
"Sonoraville is a tough place to play," Hensley said. "They had Senior Night last night and they shot it really well with like 10 3-pointers. But we made adjustments on defense (tonight). Instead of playing our match-up zone, we went to a man defense to put some more pressure on them. The whole goal was to make those shots harder for them. We were more intense tonight on defense too and I think that's where it started."
Ringgold won two of its last six games to close out the regular season. However, victories over rival Heritage and a solid Murray County team, along with a couple of close losses down the stretch, have the Tigers believing that they just might be starting to play their best basketball of the year when it counts the most.
"We're getting confident, but we've kind of had to reinvent ourselves," Hensley explained. "We lost Caden Dodson for the first half of the year and we were playing one way and losing some close games. Then he came back, and we're better with him, but we had to kind of reinvent what we were doing, especially offensively. Now we're starting to see where we can put him in on offense and still be successful."
Dodson, the 6-foot-6 senior center, made his presence felt on offense and on defense Saturday night. He led a very balanced scoring effort with 11 points, including nine in the second half. He also connected on 5 of 7 free throws during the game, grabbed several rebounds and protected the rim most of the night, including one emphatic rejection late in the fourth that drew ooh's from the crowd and screams from his teammates on the bench.
The Tigers fell behind early, 8-2, but fought their way back with a 6-1 spurt to end the first quarter. Jayden Williams hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left on the clock to cut the Phoenix's lead to one after one quarter of play.
Ringgold went on an 8-2 run of its own to start the second quarter. However, the lead would not last long as Sonoraville battled back to take a 17-16 lead midway through the period.
The next 3:30 saw four lead changes. The Phoenix got a huge 4-point play from Elijah Woods with 33 seconds left in the half. But Williams snatched the momentum right back with a big 3-pointer of his own on the Tigers' ensuing possession and the game would go to intermission tied at 23.
The Blue-and-White again got out to a fast start once the second half begin as a 7-0 run gave them their biggest lead of the game to that point, but once again Sonoraville would claw its way back. An 8-3 run pulled the Phoenix to within two points at 33-31 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Little did anyone know at the time, though, that that would be as close as the Phoenix would get the rest of the way.
Ringgold closed out the quarter on a decisive 8-0 run. Dodson got free inside for a 3-point play with 1:43 showing on the clock and, following a Sonoraville miss, Luke Rominger drained his second 3-pointer of the quarter, pushing the lead up to 10 where it stayed as the quarter came to an end.
Sonoraville made one final push a basket by Woods with just over four minutes to play cut the Tigers' advantage down 45-40. But Cooper Sexton and Alex Otting both dropped in four points down the stretch, while Dodson scored on an offensive put-back and connected on two late free throws, and the Tigers would start whooping it up on a sprint to the locker room following the postgame handshake.
Williams had 10 points off the bench. Brevin Massengale scored nine and O'Reilly Matthews battled through first-half foul trouble to finish with eight points. Sexton matched Rominger with six points apiece. Otting finished with four and Jordan Wideman added two.
Ringgold (7-18) will try and continue its region tournament run Tuesday night at 7:30 back at LaFayette High School against fifth-seeded Coahulla Creek. The winner of that game will take on fourth-seeded Rockmart at 7:30 on Thursday night with a spot in the semifinals and an berth in the state tournament on the line.