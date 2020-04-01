Junior Barber (LaFayette)
The sophomore guard was named honorable mention in 6-AAAA and was a key piece of the Ramblers’ Elite Eight run as he averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and almost two steals a night.
Weston Beagles (Gordon Lee)
The senior point guard scored 13.4 points a game for the Trojans to go with five rebounds, five assists and nearly two steals a contest to earn second team All-Region honors in 6-A.
Brent Bowman (LFO)
The freshman shot 42 percent from behind the arc and 84 percent at the foul line, averaging 14 points and three rebounds a game to pick up All-Region first team honors in 6-AAA.
Gavin Broadrick (OCA)
Only an eighth grader, the Eagle rookie ran the floor like a seasoned veteran and established himself as a go-to player with 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds a night for the SCAA runners-up.
Jamichael Davis (LFO)
The freshman turned in an All-Region first team campaign with 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals a night, while playing smothering defense for the Warriors, who won their first region title in nearly 25 years.
Asa Deal (LaFayette)
The senior took full advantage of his opportunity in the spotlight and was a workhorse in the paint for the Ramblers, averaging 11.7 points and 8.7 rebounds to collect a second team nod in 6-AAAA.
Aidan Hadaway (LaFayette)
The sophomore earned Region 6-AAAA Player of the Year honors and is the Walker County Co-Player of the Year after averaging 20.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Logan Hullender (Ringgold)
The Catoosa County Player of the Year gave tireless effort on both ends of the floor and led the Tigers in both scoring (18.3) and rebounding (7.3), while also providing leadership for a young team.
Jacob King (LFO)
The senior was a second team 6-AAA pick and helped LFO to the state tournament by averaging 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and nearly one block per game.
Kobe Lewis (Ridgeland)
The junior showed off both his inside and perimeter games by averaging 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per night for the gritty Panthers.
Kobe McAlister (Heritage)
The senior center, on his way to play football at Cincinnati, earned first team All-Region honors by averaging 7.3 points and over eight rebounds a game to help send the Generals to state.
Andrew Phillips (OCA)
The senior point guard provided leadership on and off the court, averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals a night for the Navy-and-Gold.
DeCameron Porter (LaFayette)
The junior post picked up a first team All-Region award to go with Walker County Co-Player of the Year honors by averaging 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.5 blocks a contest.
Jaylon Ramsey (LaFayette)
The sophomore point guard showed off his defense, scoring and ball-handling skills by scoring 8.1 points to go with 4.1 boards, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals a game, earning honorable mention honors in 6-AAAA.
Cooper Terry (Heritage)
The sharp-shooting junior guard made first team All-Region in 6-AAAA after averaging 12.7 points, over two assists and nearly three rebounds a game, while also knocking down 81 percent of his tries at the free throw line.
Chris Turner (Ridgeland)
The senior point guard enjoyed a huge all-around final year for the Panthers, averaging 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.5 steals per contest.
Honorable Mention: Will Carswell, Sam Norton, Anthony Peco (Gordon Lee); Cade Collins, Cade Kiniry, Carson Palmer, Caden Synder (Heritage); Isaiah Harris, Isaiah Southern (LaFayette); Zac Coots, Cameron Gregg, Robbie Henry (LFO); Caleb Epperson, Chase Lanham, Price Ray (Oakwood Christian); Kyan Clark, Jordan McLin, Ethan Moyer (Ridgeland), Chandler Johnson, O’Reilly Matthews, Jayden Williams (Ringgold)
The Catoosa-Walker County Boys’ Basketball Dream Team is selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances from this past season. Stories and text by Scott Herpst. Photos by Scott Herpst and Courtney Couey (Ringgold Tiger Shots). Layout design by Kelsey Dickerson.