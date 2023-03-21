Stockburger 500th win

Margaret Stockburger celebrates with her players following her 500th career victory in the Region 6-AAA tournament at LFO last month. Ringgold High School announced on Tuesday that Stockburger was stepping down as head coach, but would remain on staff as an assistant athletic director with the school.

 By Scott Herpst

Ringgold High School Principal J.R. Jones and Athletic Director Lee Shell announced on Tuesday that Margaret Stockburger is stepping down as the head coach of the Lady Tigers' basketball program.

A Ringgold graduate, she finished with 500 career victories, the last coming in the most recent Region 6-AAA tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

