Margaret Stockburger celebrates with her players following her 500th career victory in the Region 6-AAA tournament at LFO last month. Ringgold High School announced on Tuesday that Stockburger was stepping down as head coach, but would remain on staff as an assistant athletic director with the school.
Ringgold High School Principal J.R. Jones and Athletic Director Lee Shell announced on Tuesday that Margaret Stockburger is stepping down as the head coach of the Lady Tigers' basketball program.
A Ringgold graduate, she finished with 500 career victories, the last coming in the most recent Region 6-AAA tournament.
During a head coaching career than spanned more than four decades at Ringgold and Northwest Whitfield, Stockburger led her teams to several region titles and one trip to the state championship game.
After playing at Ringgold and at nearby Covenant College, she began her coaching career at Northwest in 1980, heading up the junior varsity and freshmen teams, until she took over the varsity program in 1993.
She continued to coach the Lady Bruins through the 2010-11 season and led them to the GHSA Class AAAA state championship game in her next-to-last season with the program.
She returned to the court at Ringgold Middle School and held that post for two seasons before taking over at the high school in May 2013, hoping to revive a program that had only been to the state playoffs once in the previous 14 seasons.
Not surprisingly, Ringgold made the Class AAA state tournament field the following season and followed up with three consecutive Sweet 16 appearances. The Lady Tigers missed the playoffs in the 2017-18 season, but qualified the following year.
In 2019-20, she guided the Lady Tigers to its first Elite Eight appearance since the 1985-86 team finished as state runner-up, defeating Hart County (68-53) and Rutland (64-40) before a 47-31 loss to eventual state runner-up Beach.
Ringgold made the 2020-21 state tournament and again during the 2021-22 season, advancing to the Sweet 16 after knocking off Region 8 champion East Jackson in the first round.
The school also retired her No. 20 jersey in December of 2020.
Jones stated in a press release that Stockburger had left "a solid legacy as a basketball coach in the state of Georgia."
"We have been truly blessed to have Coach Stockburger lead our women's basketball program the past few years," he added. "Coach Stockburger is a legitimate legend in the field of coaching."
"Coach Stockburger not only made an impact on the court, she made an impact on each young lady she coached," Shell said.
Stockburger will remain on the school's staff as an assistant athletic director.
