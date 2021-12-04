The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers went on the road Friday night to open Region 6-AAA play in Chatsworth and returned home with a sweep of North Murray.
LaFayette girls 45, North Murray 27
Even at seven apiece after a low-scoring first quarter, the Lady Ramblers (2-0, 1-0) built an eight-point cushion at halftime before adding to it in the fourth quarter.
Mykeria Johnson had a game-high 17 points. Heather Tucker finished with eight points. Fanny Barber, Michaela Baker and Jenna Baker each finished with six, while Raven Yancy added two.
LaFayette boys 60, North Murray 25
The nightcap turned into a rout as the Ramblers built a huge lead before resting their starters after the third quarter.
Junior Barber had the hot hand for LaFayette (2-0, 1-0) with five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points. Aidan Hadaway had a 14-point, 19-rebound double-double and Jordan Kennerly added eight points.
Also getting in the scoring column was Dawson Pendergrass with four, Jaylon Ramsey and Zach Barrett with three apiece, Kendall Culbreth with two and Jaden Morris with one.
LaFayette will be back at home this Tuesday night to face Murray County in a pair of region matchups.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.