The No. 6-ranked Sonoraville Lady Phoenix stretched out a five-point, first-quarter advantage to 37-26 by halftime and pulled away even more in the second half to beat visiting Ringgold, 69-43, in a Region 6-AAA contest Friday night in Gordon County.
Sonoraville did most of its damage in the second half as they outscored the Lady Tigers, 32-17.
Alexa Geary had 19 points for the Sonoraville (8-2, 4-0), who maintained its one-game lead in the region standings with its third victory in a row.
Riley Nayadley scored a team-high 12 points for Ringgold (7-4, 3-3), followed by 11 from Rachel Lopez and nine from Maggie Reed.
Three points by Caroline Hemphill and two each from Baileigh Pitts, Addi Broome, Amber Gainer and Jade Gainer capped the scoring for the Lady Tigers.
Sonoraville boys 66, Ringgold 45
In the nightcap, the Phoenix - ranked No. 8 in Class AAA this week - remained one of only two teams in the region, along with No. 5 LaFayette, still unbeaten.
Murray Somers had 28 points in the win. Brant Bryant and Orry Darnell each popped in 10 points and Kevin Morris went for nine as the Phoenix (11-0, 5-0) pulled away over the final three quarters after leading by just two, 18-16, after the first eight minutes.
O'Reilly Matthews was the only player in double figures for Ringgold (1-8, 1-6) as he poured in 17 points, including three 3-pointers.
Caden Dodson finished with five points for the Tigers, followed by four each from Christian Balistreri and Daniel Fow. Brevin Massengale, Jordan Wideman and Cooper Sexton all had three points, while Jayden Williams and Cade Shull both added two.
Sonoraville JV girls 71, Ringgold 25
Hannah Scott had 13 points for the Lady Tigers on Friday afternoon, followed by Cady Helton with seven, Leiah Henderson with three and Ava Keener with two.
Ringgold's teams will be back at home on Tuesday night for region games against Adairsville. The girls' varsity game will start at 6 p.m.