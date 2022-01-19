The Ringgold Lady Tigers got another big night from Baileigh Pitts as they scored another road victory, 61-53, Tuesday night in Adairsville.
The senior poured in 21 points to go with eight rebounds and three steals as the Blue-and-White - now ranked No. 10 in Class AAA according to the AJC, improved to 14-4 overall and 8-2 in Region 6-AAA.
Rachel Lopez came through with 10 points to go with four assists and three steals. Addi Broome had a solid evening with nine points, five boards, five assists and four steals. Taylor Layne helped out with eight points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists, while Allie Massengale scored seven points, dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds.
ADAIRSVILLE BOYS 78, RINGGOLD 61
The Tigers played Adairsville to within two points over the final three quarters of the nightcap. However, a 22-7 advantage for the hosts in the opening stanza proved to be the difference as Adairsville took the region contest.
Four Adairsville players finished in double figures, led by T.J. Printup, Jr.'s 19 points.
O'Reilly Matthews scored 18 for Ringgold (5-13, 1-9). Brevin Massengale added 15 points and Cooper Sexton finished with nine. Caden Dotson had seven, while the rest of the scoring included five from Jayden Williams, three by Luke Rominger and two apiece by Gage Long and Alex Otting.
Both Ringgold teams will be back at home this Friday night to welcome in region and Catoosa County rival LFO. The girls' varsity game will begin at 7 p.m. Ringgold will also play at Heritage on Saturday. The girls' varsity game will begin that night at 6.
The LFO girls will come into the game ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, while the LFO boys are ranked No. 9.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.